12 Ways To Save Money When Shopping At Wegmans
Wegmans is typically on or near the top of every "best grocery stores in the U.S." list. For example, it placed number one in Newsweek's America's Best Retailers guide in 2023 and number two in both 2024 and 2025. The chain is beloved for a reason: It features a huge selection of both everyday and premium items, excellent customer service, great store design, and competitive prices.
As someone who shops at Wegmans more than any other supermarket, I fully understand the cult-like following it receives. Simply put, the fervor is warranted. As a food writer and culinary fanatic, I find that Wegmans offers an amazing selection of premium and niche products that other supermarkets simply don't carry. But at the same time, it's a great place for everyday food shopping, featuring an incredible quality-to-price ratio for most items across the grocery spectrum. Though Wegmans may not universally match the supposed deals of discount stores like Aldi, from a quality standpoint, the supermarket rarely misses. This means its value lies in the fact that not only are its prices competitive, but it — unlike some other chains — almost never fails on quality.
One quick note before we get into our list: Prices noted below are taken from my area, the Philadelphia suburbs, during February 2026. Obviously, these prices are subject to change or vary by location. That covered, let's jump into the top ways to save money when shopping at Wegmans.
Buy Wegmans brands for everyday values
While today most shoppers can save money by choosing the store brand or some sort of quasi-generic label (e.g., TopCare, Essential Everyday), Wegmans differentiates itself by providing items that are reliably as high-quality as their name-brand counterparts. As a regular Wegmans customer, I never worry about receiving an inferior product when I buy from Wegmans' line, and I know I'm also saving money by doing so. From household items like aluminum foil, paper towels, and toilet paper to eco-friendly cleaning supplies and the Food You Feel Good About line, Wegmans-branded products are almost always value-priced and top quality.
To illustrate, Wegmans large press-and-close freezer bags, gallon size, are $3.29 for a pack of 28, while the same amount of comparable Ziploc bags costs $6.99. And Wegmans almondmilk yogurt alternative, as another example, costs $4.99 for 24 ounces, while Kite Hill's almondmilk yogurt costs about 50 cents more for only 16 ounces. (One note: though Wegmans' products are typically cheaper, it's always worth double-checking, as the store-brand items might occasionally cost more than name brands. For example, the chain's soy sauce is around one cent more per ounce for similarly sized bottles compared to Kikkoman.)
Splurge smartly with premium brands
While the budget shopper, by definition, might be less interested in premium products, those who appreciate both quality and value can find excellent opportunities to achieve the best of both worlds at Wegmans. Premium brands include Wegmans Organic, Wegmans Italian Classics, Amore, and more. The supermarket chain, in a sense, is a specialty shop and grocery store rolled into one, offering a huge range of top-tier items at prices higher than regular groceries but far less expensive than what one might find at a niche retailer.
Take Wegmans Italian Classics San Marzano tomatoes, for example. A can costs $3.99 for 28 ounces, while the same from Cento is $4.99. Or Wegmans Amore paccheri rigati pasta, which might initially seem expensive at $4.99 for 17.6 ounces, to a Barilla shopper. For pasta fanatics like myself, however, who recognize why artisanal, bronze-cut, slow-dried pasta is better for the sauce, this is a downright bargain. Not to mention, a bag of similar-quality paccheri costs $11.99 at Eataly. Wegmans has also recently introduced limited-edition, single-origin coffee beans — which sit far above the quality and freshness standard of typical supermarket coffee beans — for a few bucks less than comparable options from artisanal roasters.
Avoid the prepared foods aisle
Wegmans has an amazing selection of prepared foods of all different types, which tend to be of superior quality when compared to other grocery stores. From a massive hot and cold buffet bar to pre-portioned chicken, fish, and beef meals and pre-marinated or seasoned items ready to cook, there's a huge variety of delicious options here. For those on a budget, however, this is where the store can get you, charging significantly more compared to making these grocery store staples from scratch. This aisle is also the most prone to impulse buys, as everything tends to look (and sometimes smell) delicious. As such, those on a strict budget should steer far clear, or at the very least plan in advance, so a trip through this section is quick and free from overwhelming temptation.
To illustrate how choosing prepared foods can break a budget, take Wegmans grilled lemon garlic boneless chicken breast, for example. It costs $19.99 per pound, whereas raw chicken breast starts at $2.49 per pound. Or, as another case, compare Wegmans prepared turkey sage meatloaf — raw but ready for the oven — at $11 for 16 ounces. The same quantity of ground turkey costs just $5.99. Obviously, these are not apples-to-apples comparisons — and there is an argument for occasionally dipping into Wegmans' prepared-food treasure trove — but the huge discrepancy in price also shows how avoiding prepared foods over time can result in massive savings.
Buy whole fruits and vegetables
Another convenient option Wegmans offers is pre-cut fruits and vegetables, saving a step in the kitchen and making weeknight cooking that much easier. This sous chef service, of course, comes with a cost, which can be avoided by purchasing whole produce and doing the kitchen prep yourself. Without a doubt, pre-cut foods are another tempting and useful service that the supermarket chain offers, certainly most appealing during a weeknight grocery trip with dinner prep on mind. Just consider that these shortcuts always have a cost, and avoiding prepackaged food can result in savings.
Let's consider a few cases. Cleaned and cut delicata squash costs around $2.50 per pound, whereas whole delicata squash costs 99 cents per pound. And delicata squash doesn't even require peeling! It takes just a few minutes to wash and cut. Or, consider Wegmans cleaned and cut diced celery at 43 cents per ounce, versus a pack of celery hearts (which are themselves more expensive than a whole head of celery) at 25 cents per ounce. It might not seem like that much on one grocery trip, but these small charges do add up over time.
Shop for regular, everyday groceries
Despite Wegmans' reputation as more of a high-end supermarket, its prices on standard groceries are often more affordable than those of other chains. It's certainly surprising; when I first started shopping here, I absolutely assumed that an upscale store like this would have elevated prices on everything. But I quickly discovered that everyday groceries are typically cheaper at Wegmans. From cereal to bread to canned goods, the supermarket chain is simply a great weekly grocery store for the bargain shopper.
A box of family-size Cheerios, for instance, at least in my area, costs $4.99. Whereas at Acme it is $6.99 and at Giant $5.99. A loaf of Dave's Killer Bread, as another example, is regularly priced at $6.49 at Wegmans, while it is $7.49 at both Acme and Giant. Even when compared to discount retailers like Aldi, Wegmans can still compete. A 15.5-ounce can of Wegmans black beans, when looking at the online pickup price, costs around 80 cents, whereas a similar can of black beans from Aldi (Dakota's Pride) costs 95 cents.
Buy Family Packs
Like many stores, Wegmans offers great value with its Family Pack items, offering discounts for purchasing larger quantities at a time. Combined with the already excellent quality and value of Wegmans' store-brand products, shopping for family packs is a no-brainer. These options range from fresh meat and produce to canned goods and household items. Even with fresh items, for those who might not go through meat or produce quickly enough, taking advantage of the bulk pricing and freezing the rest for later use is a great way to save money. Take the red-label Wegmans Family Pack of boneless skinless chicken thighs, for example, which is $3.59 per pound. The regular pack costs $4.79 per pound. This offers not only big savings but a way to ensure high-quality grocery store chicken thighs at a competitive price.
Other great illustrations of savings include organic Fuji apples, which cost $2.33 per pound in the family pack but $2.99 regularly. Or, cans of Wegmans solid white albacore tuna in water are $1.99 each, but drop to $1.87 per can when purchased in a family pack of eight. While the savings aren't always massive — at times, a penny or two per ounce — over time, they can certainly add up.
Make Hot Zone Meals
The term "Hot Zone" might sound like some sort of grab-and-go, fully prepared hot meal. At Wegmans, however, it's actually easy-to-buy and build recipes created by the chain's chefs, and each serving typically costs around $2. At any given time, there are usually around eight to 10 available options with a variety of ingredients and cuisines. To partake, one can go to the Hot Zone Meals section on the Wegmans app or website, browse the different recipes, and easily add all the needed items to their cart or shopping list.
As of this writing, Hot Zone meals include recipes like Mom's Meatloaf, featuring seasoned panko breadcrumbs, Wegmans ground beef family pack, large eggs, ketchup, and several other items, coming in at — at least according to Wegmans — $1.52 per serving. Another current option is the Simple Simmer Thai red curry chicken, featuring Wegmans Thai red curry simmer sauce, boneless skinless chicken breasts, Red Boat fish sauce, and a few other items. This one, according to the website, costs $1.89 per serving.
Clip digital coupons with your loyalty card
Wegmans regularly offers digital coupons when shopping through the app or website. To take advantage of these, signing up for the loyalty card — branded Wegmans Shoppers Club — is required. To use digital coupons for in-store shopping, go to the website or app before shopping, sign in, then "clip" each coupon that you intend to use digitally. Shop normally in-store, and be sure to either scan your Shoppers Club card or enter your phone number at checkout. As of this writing, featured digital coupons include $1 off Eggland's Best 18-count classic large white eggs. Another current example is $5 off the Swiffer Sweeper Deluxe XL. But offers vary weekly and by department.
Using the loyalty card and app or website can also help you avoid impulse purchases, with easy planning tools to create a list and follow the instructions on where in the store to find each item. It'll also help you rebuy frequent purchases and make recommendations based on your purchase history. It's also helpful for following Hot Zone Meal recipes. Though purchasing online and picking up or getting your groceries delivered comes with extra costs, this option entirely removes endcap impulse buys from the equation.
When advertised specials run out, grab a rain check
If a Wegmans store runs out of stock of an advertised special — such as the many, regular digital coupons mentioned above — according to store policy, the chain will attempt to substitute the discounted item with a similar offering. If this is not possible, the store will provide a rain check good for up to 30 days. You can then use it once the item is back in stock, even if the promotional period is over.
To take advantage of either the substitution option — which may include a different size or a similar brand — or to grab a rain check, seek out the customer service desk, the store manager, or a department manager, any of whom will be glad to help you lock in your desired savings. Though obviously not the ideal scenario for cashing in on discounts, this at least allows a backup plan if a particular offer is popular and the store runs out of inventory.
Shop local
Wegmans' commitment to stocking local items is undoubtedly one of the chain's notable strengths. These products include produce, meat, cheese, and dry goods. While in many cases these items are premium — costing perhaps more than national or mass-produced alternatives — purchasing them at Wegmans is typically cheaper than at a specialty market. In the spring, I've regularly found locally grown strawberries in the produce aisle, often a dollar or two cheaper per quart than I'd pay at a nearby farmers market. Wegmans is also one of the grocery stores with the best wine selections, including plenty of regional picks and a great local beer selection, always featuring nearby artisans alongside national brands.
Or take, for example, a bag of local coffee in the Philadelphia area, made by Backyard Beans, a great roaster in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. The brand charges $17.50 plus shipping for a 12-ounce bag of Wild Espresso organic whole bean blend on its website. At Wegmans, however, the same bag costs $13.79. Or, as another case, consider Granola Factory honey pecan granola — the best granola I've ever had, made in small batches in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania — which costs $13 per 24-ounce bag plus shipping on the brand's website, but is just $11.99 at Wegmans.
Choose EZ Meals over takeout
As noted above, Wegmans' prepared foods aisle can be a trap for budget-conscious shoppers, especially when compared to buying the individual ingredients and preparing them yourself. That said, if one is already committed to some kind of takeout option, Wegmans EZ Meals are a value-based choice. Options range from a variety of prepared food dishes that can either be simply heated in the microwave or, in some cases, cooked in the oven or a slow cooker with minimal prep. In other words, there is a premium on these options, and budget-minded consumers should use them sparingly. However, compared to ordering takeout from a restaurant, there is huge potential for savings.
Take, for example, Wegmans cook-in-bag Indian-style butter chicken, where one only needs to put the entire bag in a pan in the oven or slow cooker. It serves two for about $7.79, a huge savings compared to ordering butter chicken for two from an Indian restaurant. Or consider Wegmans Gold Pan meals, prepared in a tin that can be placed directly in the oven for super easy weekday meals. The store's Gold Pan Peruvian chicken thighs with cilantro lime dipping sauce are just $8 for two servings of chicken, certainly cheaper than anything similar ordered from a delivery service.
Pick up groceries instead of using delivery
Prices for online grocery shopping — either through Instacart, the Wegmans app, or website — are always higher than in-store prices, so people on a strict budget will always want to shop in-store to get the best value. In fact, Instacart even used AI pricing to charge some customers more. That said, there are benefits to shopping online, such as convenience, saving time, and avoiding impulse purchases. And for those who do either commonly or even occasionally choose to use online shopping options, there are indeed ways to save.
The most obvious tactic for savings is to choose pick-up versus delivery. When using Instacart delivery or choosing delivery through the Wegmans app, there can be both a delivery fee and a suggested tip for the delivery driver. When choosing to pick up, however, there are no delivery fees or options to tip. As such, there are potentially huge savings to picking up groceries yourself, while only sacrificing a small amount of convenience. Consider a 20% tip, for example, on a $100 grocery order. While this may be an appropriate amount, it adds $20 to the total price. Yes, there's a small cost for the gas that brings you to the store, but it's probably much less than $20.