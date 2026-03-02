12 Ways To Save Money When Shopping At Wegmans

Wegmans is typically on or near the top of every "best grocery stores in the U.S." list. For example, it placed number one in Newsweek's America's Best Retailers guide in 2023 and number two in both 2024 and 2025. The chain is beloved for a reason: It features a huge selection of both everyday and premium items, excellent customer service, great store design, and competitive prices.

As someone who shops at Wegmans more than any other supermarket, I fully understand the cult-like following it receives. Simply put, the fervor is warranted. As a food writer and culinary fanatic, I find that Wegmans offers an amazing selection of premium and niche products that other supermarkets simply don't carry. But at the same time, it's a great place for everyday food shopping, featuring an incredible quality-to-price ratio for most items across the grocery spectrum. Though Wegmans may not universally match the supposed deals of discount stores like Aldi, from a quality standpoint, the supermarket rarely misses. This means its value lies in the fact that not only are its prices competitive, but it — unlike some other chains — almost never fails on quality.

One quick note before we get into our list: Prices noted below are taken from my area, the Philadelphia suburbs, during February 2026. Obviously, these prices are subject to change or vary by location. That covered, let's jump into the top ways to save money when shopping at Wegmans.