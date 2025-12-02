How Wegmans Sources Local Fresh Produce

Drive through the Finger Lakes region in Canandaigua, New York, and it becomes clear why Wegmans chose this exact stretch of rolling green hills to source its produce department. On this 50-acre patch sits the Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard, where the supermarket quietly rebuilt its sourcing strategy in 2007. The site has one major goal: Grow organic fruits and vegetables that taste better and travel shorter distances before reaching customers.

The farm operates like a seed-to-shelf research center. Growers trial more than 100 organic crop varieties to determine which ones deliver the best flavor, texture, and consistency. Once a tomato, squash, or leafy green proves dependable, the team hands that variety off to regional partner farms up and down the East Coast to scale for stores. Research collaborations with Cornell University help refine growing methods, extend the Northeastern season, and improve the organic techniques for partner farms.

It's a sourcing approach built around flavor rather than the typical grocery store equation of durability and volume. And it reflects the way shoppers increasingly evaluate their supermarkets, a trend explored in why some chains earn the title of the country's "best" and how they gain reputations strong enough to consistently stock the freshest organic produce.