14 Grocery Store Staples You Should Make From Scratch, According To Reddit

If you have limited time in the kitchen, you may find yourself frequently leaning on certain grocery store staples, just in order to get meals on the table. Who has time to make biscuits from scratch when you can just pop open a can from the fridge? Who's struggling to make from-scratch brownies for the school bake sale, when the boxed stuff is right there and just as good? Not you, that's for sure.

During a rushed week, if you can open a series of cans and maybe a packet of powder or two, throw it all in a slow cooker, and the result be a pretty tasty dinner, that's a win. In some cases, you may even prefer the pre-cooked or pre-made staples to the from-scratch variants (because no matter what anyone says, homemade potato chips don't really scratch the cravings itch the same way that a bag of Lay's will).

All of that said, though, while the abundance of processed foods available at one's fingertips is nothing short of a miracle, some will argue that it's also the case that, if you can ever find time to make some very specific foods from scratch, you might never go back. These are the grocery store staples that Reddit users by and large agree that you should be making on your own.