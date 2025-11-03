The Granola Trick That Turns Your Morning Yogurt Into The Ultimate Pick-Me-Up

The great thing about homemade granola is you can include all your favorite flavors and ingredients. With the premade, store-bought stuff, you might find yourself having to settle for things you don't love, like raisins or cashews. But, when you make it at home, don't feel like you need to limit your additions to various dried fruits and nuts. Coffee lovers will enjoy the fact that adding java to granola turns out delicious results, with a boost of energizing caffeine to boot.

There are a couple of different ways to incorporate coffee into your granola. Because excess moisture does nothing to granola except make it chewy or worse, soggy, you want to minimize the liquid. Using instant coffee granules will help you do this because you simply mix the coffee with a minimal amount of hot water and incorporate this mixture into your other wet ingredients, like oil and your sweetener of choice, which could be honey, maple syrup, or agave.

We ranked several instant coffee brands to find the best, so you can select the right one for you. For more coffee flavor, texture, and visual appeal, you can also mix some fresh coffee grounds (not instant) into your granola. The dark flecks will surround all of your ingredients, looking extra interesting and appetizing.