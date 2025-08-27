The Best (And Worst) Times To Shop At Kroger

The Kroger family of grocery stories operates 2,893 stores across 35 states and encompasses a constellation of companies; not only Kroger's, but also Baker's, City Market, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, and King Sooper, to name just a few. Given its extensive network, it's likely that many of us have shopped at Kroger stores, but unfortunately, not always under the most ideal circumstances. Grocery shopping, while not inherently exciting, can be even more challenging when common items are picked over, checkout lines stretch a mile long, and aisles are crowded.

To maximize your chances of finding great deals and having a pleasant shopping experience at Kroger, consider visiting on Wednesday mornings, when your local store opens or before 10:00 a.m. If you're shopping at Kroger stores in Eastern Missouri, Indiana, or Illinois, opt for the same morning times on Thursday instead. Not only are these days when sales and deals for the week start, but more importantly, arriving in the morning hours ensures you'll get the first pick at sale items that were stocked prior to opening.

If mornings aren't suitable for your shopping needs, consider visiting Kroger stores before or after peak hours, which are from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. By 9:00 p.m., night workers are replenishing shopped inventory. But as with any weekday, shopping during peak hours increases the likelihood of items being out of stock or limited in inventory, and the store will be busier. However, the worst time to grocery shop at Kroger is on the weekends.