The Best (And Worst) Times To Shop At Kroger
The Kroger family of grocery stories operates 2,893 stores across 35 states and encompasses a constellation of companies; not only Kroger's, but also Baker's, City Market, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, and King Sooper, to name just a few. Given its extensive network, it's likely that many of us have shopped at Kroger stores, but unfortunately, not always under the most ideal circumstances. Grocery shopping, while not inherently exciting, can be even more challenging when common items are picked over, checkout lines stretch a mile long, and aisles are crowded.
To maximize your chances of finding great deals and having a pleasant shopping experience at Kroger, consider visiting on Wednesday mornings, when your local store opens or before 10:00 a.m. If you're shopping at Kroger stores in Eastern Missouri, Indiana, or Illinois, opt for the same morning times on Thursday instead. Not only are these days when sales and deals for the week start, but more importantly, arriving in the morning hours ensures you'll get the first pick at sale items that were stocked prior to opening.
If mornings aren't suitable for your shopping needs, consider visiting Kroger stores before or after peak hours, which are from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. By 9:00 p.m., night workers are replenishing shopped inventory. But as with any weekday, shopping during peak hours increases the likelihood of items being out of stock or limited in inventory, and the store will be busier. However, the worst time to grocery shop at Kroger is on the weekends.
Weekends are the worst
Similar to the absolute worst times to shop at Walmart, Saturdays and Sundays at Kroger stores are notorious for grocery shopping inconveniences — which is understandable, since many people are off from work or school. If a weekend day is your only chance to shop for groceries (which isn't a bad thing, since grocery shopping just once a week can save you money), avoid going after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. The least ideal time on Sunday at Kroger stores is any time after noon, as this is when foot traffic starts to pick up after church or brunch ends, and those who slept in head to the store to grab last-minute groceries for the week.
Although many Kroger stores receive truckloads of groceries every day, it might be challenging for some locations to keep high-demand items in stock, especially during busier periods like weekends. According to former Kroger associates on Quora, certain departments, such as produce, meat, and dairy are expected to restock throughout the day as needed. However, the grocery department (the main inner aisles of the store) is typically restocked at night and prior to opening, since there are few or no customers to disrupt shopping.
If you're curious about the best time to shop at your local Kroger, you can call the store to inquire about their truckload frequency and stocking times. You can also ask about their peak hours or look this up on Google Maps. Alternatively, there's curbside pickup at Kroger, which is convenient, but could cost you extra.