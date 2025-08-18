Curbside Pickup At Kroger Is Convenient, But It Could Cost You Extra

Kroger, a prominent grocery retailer, operates not only Kroger-brand grocery stores, but a diverse family of brands across the nation including Baker's, Fred Meyer's, King Soopers, and Ralph's. With so many accessible stores, many of us have likely embraced the convenience of the curbside pickup Kroger offers, either through its mobile app or online. (This is just another instance where grocery shopping once a week can save you money.) However, for some, this convenience comes at a hidden cost — a $35 minimum purchase or a $4.95 service fee. These costs can make someone wonder, "Is curbside grocery pickup worth it?"

Kroger advertises free grocery pickup, but if you want to place an order for items totaling less than $35, be prepared to pay the service fee price. With that in mind, it might be more worthwhile to add a few extra items to the order so the total meets the minimum purchase requirement for the pickup service to be free. Nowadays, $35 can quickly add up, so stocking up on a few regular essentials can be a productive way to boost the total. Alternatively, you could add ingredients for a new recipe you've been wanting to try. But, what's with this service charge anyway? And why do purchases above $35 exclude it?