18 Cowboy-Inspired Meals That Will Make You Feel Like You're In The Old West
From the rugged gunslingers of Old Hollywood Westerns to the packed stadiums of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour, the cowboy image is deeply ingrained in American pop culture. Some versions lean more historically accurate, others look at the era through rose-tinted glasses. But while the appreciation for the Old West is widespread in film and music, the cowboy lifestyle has also made its impression on the food scene in the States. People enjoy all sorts of old and new cowboy-inspired meals every day.
While these dishes aren't necessarily the real staples cowboys used to eat, they do draw some inspiration from the gastronomy of the time. Luckily, meals out in the Old West often relied on simple, easily accessible ingredients like beans and cornmeal — the same kinds of ingredients you probably have laying around in your kitchen right now. These 18 savory and sweet recipes are easy to whip up, and will bring the Wild West vibes straight from the history books and movie screens into the comfort of your own home.
Cowboy casserole
This cowboy casserole has all the classic ingredients you'd expect, including ground beef, corn, cream of mushroom soup, and cheese, with a twist. The golden brown tater tots on top get jazzed up with a blend of spices and oil before baking. The result is a crispy kick in every loaded bite. This is a perfect recipe to have some fun with while you're at it. Swap out the ground beef for your preferred meat or beans for a vegetarian take. Top it off with freshly chopped chives and you have the perfect weeknight dinner.
Recipe: Cowboy casserole
Chicken tortilla soup
If you're looking for a soup that's anything but one note, look no further than this chicken tortilla soup. The bulk of the broth comes together with canned tomatoes and beans, and store-bought chicken broth, reducing the prep time required. Instead of store-bought chips, however, this recipe helps you make your own simple tortilla strips with tortillas and a little oil and salt. They may seem simple but they make all the difference piled atop your soup bowl alongside chopped jalapeños and a drizzle of zesty lime juice.
Recipe: Chicken tortilla soup
Corn pancakes
Cornmeal was a big deal out in the Old West, where cowboys used it to make fried snacks, cornbread, and more. These corn pancakes modernize the tradition with Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix as the base. Summer is the perfect time to whip up a batch as they work best with fresh sweet corn, mixed directly into the batter or sprinkled on top before flipping. The best part is they can be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Make them savory with meat and sour cream or dust with powdered sugar for a sweet bite.
Recipe: Corn pancakes
Baked beans
You'll be hard pressed to find a summer barbecue where baked beans don't make an appearance. The dish combines the best of both worlds with a sweet and savory flavor profile. This particular recipe couldn't be easier to make, utilizing a slow cooker to make the process a breeze. Simply alternate layers of pre-soaked beans and bacon with condiments in the cooker, add spices and broth, then let everything come together while you go about your day.
Recipe: Baked beans
Cheesy hash elegante
If tater-topped casseroles aren't your style, try a hash brown casserole instead. This cheesy hash elegante may sound fancy but it comes together in one baking dish with minimal prep. You'll mix frozen hash browns with cream of chicken soup, corn flakes, and a few other seasonings and condiments, then toss the dish in the oven to bake for an hour. This casserole works best as a side to your favorite protein, but no one will blame you for digging into it as the main course.
Recipe: Cheesy hash elegante
All-on-the-grill chicken fajitas
Fajitas were first enjoyed by ranchers and vaqueros, or cowboys, who turned scrap meats like skirt steak into sizzling sustenance. Instead of steak, this fajitas recipe opts for thoroughly seasoned chicken thighs, grilled alongside bell peppers and onions. Everything, including the fresh guacamole that starts with grilled avocados, can be made out in the sunshine so you won't have to worry about turning on the oven in the peak of summer. Pile all your components into a tortilla, fresh off the grill, and dig in.
Recipe: All-on-the-grill chicken fajitas
Stewed beans and ribs
Meat and beans is all you need for a hearty weeknight meal, especially when you need to warm up from the cold temperatures raging outside. This recipe for stewed beans and ribs only requires five simple ingredients: pork ribs, dried beans, salt, pepper, and a bay leaf. All of the ingredients go into one pot and get cooked low and slow until the meat is tender and the beans are creamy. You can enjoy the dish as is or add toppings to your heart's desire.
Recipe: Stewed beans and ribs
Honey butter corn muffins
Jiffy mix works in a pinch, but homemade corn muffins don't have to be complicated and can taste even better than the boxed stuff. To make these honey butter corn muffins, you'll combine all the batter ingredients in one bowl. The key is to let the batter sit for half an hour before baking, which allows everything to hydrate. While your muffins are still warm from the oven, slathering them with a homemade salted honey butter is the cherry on top.
Recipe: Honey butter corn muffins
Saltine-crusted pork tenderloin
What screams comfort food quite like a plate piled high with battered and fried food? These pork tenderloins will satisfy the craving for that salty, fatty goodness. Instead of breadcrumbs, the meat is breaded with roughly crushed saltine crackers for an even crispier, more varied textural experience. Each tenderloin piece is fried on a skillet in a mixture of butter and oil until perfectly golden brown. The salt and pepper seasoning is really all they need, but serving with applesauce adds a delicious sweet element to the dish.
Recipe: Saltine-crusted pork tenderloin
White chicken chili
When most people think of chili, they think of a big bowl of reddish-brown broth packed with beef and beans. This white chicken chili strays from tradition in the best way possible, utilizing shredded chicken breast and white cannellini beans for a lighter, yet just as delicious dish. The star of this chili is cream cheese, which thickens up the broth and adds some much-needed creaminess. This recipe is easily customizable and can be made with leftover chicken from previous meals. Serve up a piping hot bowl with your favorite toppings and enjoy.
Recipe: White chicken chili
Burrito Bisquick bake
Who said Bisquick had to be relegated to morning pancakes? With this simple recipe, you can use up the mix to make a burrito-inspired casserole. All you'll need to do is mix together beans, a cup of Bisquick, and water, layer into a casserole dish, top with seasoned ground beef, salsa, cheese, and bake. Only 30 minutes later, and you'll have on your hands the easiest meal for any time of day. Top each serving with a dollop of sour cream and sliced jalapeños for even more flavor.
Recipe: Burrito Bisquick bake
Hush puppies
If you've ever found yourself down among the Southern states, you've probably indulged in a few hush puppies alongside a plate of fried fish. These crispy dough balls are made with a cornmeal and flour-based batter, threaded through with onions, and fried to perfection. But what really makes these hush puppies stand out is pairing them with a homemade lemon honey butter for dipping. Slather a generous portion on each bite and you'll have the perfect marriage of flavors.
Recipe: Hush puppies
Chili-cornbread skillet pie
A meal started in a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet is sure to be a hit, especially when everything bakes together in a single pan. Chili and cornbread is about as classic a combination as you can get, but this chili-cornbread skillet pie takes the two foods from sidekicks to an inseparable duo. First, you'll cook up a hearty chili complete with both beef and sausage, then top it off with a layer of cheesy cornbread batter, and bake until golden brown. A little melted butter on top is all the finished product needs.
Recipe: Chili-cornbread skillet pie
Cheeseburger grits casserole
Continuing the trend of hearty, layered dishes is this cheeseburger grits casserole, which is sure to surprise and delight any guests you serve it to. It combines all the classic flavors of a juicy cheeseburger with creamy, cheesy grits, and can easily be made ahead of time. Simply layer your grits with cooked burger patties, cheese slices, tomatoes, onions, and bacon, then bake until the meat is cooked through. This dish pairs perfectly with eggs whichever way you like them.
Recipe: Cheeseburger grits casserole
Frijoles charros
Frijoles charros, also known as cowboy beans, is a traditional Mexican dish straight from the bowls of real cowboys. It's a comforting stew composed of beans and bacon that will warm even the coldest of hearts. This take on the recipe uses both sliced bacon and chicharrón, or fried pork rind. The meat and beans cook together with onions, roasted tomatoes, jalapeños, and spices until the flavors meld together in perfect harmony. Top off each bowl with queso fresco, cilantro, and lime, then serve with warm tortillas.
Recipe: Frijoles charros
Three-ingredient carnitas tacos
Making carnitas at home can be a daunting task but with this simple three-ingredient recipe, you can enjoy a fresh plate of carnitas tacos in no time. All you'll need is some pork shoulder, onion, and chili powder, plus some salt. Boil the pork until the water evaporates, then let it cook off some more in the leftover fat. Cook up the onions with your seasonings, add everything back together, and serve on warm, soft tortillas. A little lime juice or pickled onions make great toppings.
Recipe: 3-ingredient carnitas tacos
Green chile cheeseburger queso
If you're looking for another cheeseburger-inspired recipe, this green chile cheeseburger queso is the perfect fit. The base for the queso is made with Velveeta cheese and a mixture of diced tomatoes and green chiles for acidity and heat. Then seasoned ground beef with onions and garlic is added to the mix for that signature cheeseburger feel. This queso is perfect for scooping up with tortilla chips, but also makes a great topping for other foods. Try it on a cheeseburger for double the burger fun.
Recipe: Green chile cheeseburger queso
Corn pudding
Cornbread is a staple Southern dish, but have you ever tried its creamier, scoopable sibling, corn pudding? A delicious sweet-yet-savory side, this particular recipe does away with the need to wait for corn season to roll around. Instead, it uses Cope's dried corn blitzed into a cornmeal texture and combined with milk, sour cream, eggs, butter, sugar, and salt. Bake the batter until golden brown and enjoy a delicious corn pudding, no matter what time of year it is.
Recipe: Corn pudding