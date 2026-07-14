18 Cowboy-Inspired Meals That Will Make You Feel Like You're In The Old West

From the rugged gunslingers of Old Hollywood Westerns to the packed stadiums of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour, the cowboy image is deeply ingrained in American pop culture. Some versions lean more historically accurate, others look at the era through rose-tinted glasses. But while the appreciation for the Old West is widespread in film and music, the cowboy lifestyle has also made its impression on the food scene in the States. People enjoy all sorts of old and new cowboy-inspired meals every day.

While these dishes aren't necessarily the real staples cowboys used to eat, they do draw some inspiration from the gastronomy of the time. Luckily, meals out in the Old West often relied on simple, easily accessible ingredients like beans and cornmeal — the same kinds of ingredients you probably have laying around in your kitchen right now. These 18 savory and sweet recipes are easy to whip up, and will bring the Wild West vibes straight from the history books and movie screens into the comfort of your own home.