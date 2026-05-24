Cowboys driving cattle in the Old West traveled with a cook who made do with whatever food he brought in his chuckwagon, which was the great, great, great grandfather of the modern food truck. There were a few standard ingredients that were staples in a Southwestern cowboy's diet, chosen for how easy they were to haul, store, cook, and eat. Shelf stable items, things that were dry or preserved, and ingredients that were multifunctional, made up the bulk of their fare. Occasionally there was a surprise on the menu, if the camp cook, aka Cookie, foraged some wild berries along the way. But usually, it was pretty much the same meals, same ingredients that made up the cowboy diet.

We spoke to David Davis, chief curatorial officer at the National Cowboy Museum, about what cowboys ate during the historic cattle drives across the open range during the 1880s to 1890s. He has pieced together a good idea of cowboy cuisine based on "rare handwritten accounts, photos, and memories that have been passed down." Modern-day chuckwagon cook Kent Rollins dives deep into everything you ever wanted to know about cowboy grub on his YouTube channel and he shared a few tidbits with The Takeout, as well. We also picked the brain of Smith Fork Ranch chef Joshua Drage, who cooks elevated ranch food inspired by the recipes and techniques of his pioneer ancestors. According to these experts, here are 11 staples real cowboys ate in the Old West.