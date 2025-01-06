Let's Be Real: Should You Reheat That Old Cup Of Coffee?

Many of us are no good without our morning coffee fix. But it's super annoying when you brew the perfect cup, take a few sips, and then get wrapped up in work or life. Before you know it, your coffee is completely cold. All that work, and now you have to decide whether to reheat it or not. If you pour it out, it feels cringe, like you're just being wasteful.

On the flip side, it's turned bitter and tastes nothing like the original cup of freshly-made coffee you started with. If you've ever bothered to read through all the relevant Reddit threads to determine whether or not you should reheat your coffee, you likely know there's a devout following both ways. Beyond figuring out if I should take the plunge and join the reheating club when I first became an avid coffee drinker, I wondered why it tasted so bad even when it's reheated.

Turns out, there's some science to why reheated coffee tends to taste worse. And why people, despite that risk, still choose to warm it up instead of starting from scratch. This is no minor choice for coffee lovers, but we shall prevail. There are times when pouring out a full mug and whipping out some fresh coffee grounds (with all your special mix-ins) seems impractical and the only option is tossing it in the microwave. To reheat, or not to reheat... that is the question.`