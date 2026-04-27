4 Mexican Dishes Real Life Cowboys Loved In The Old West

No American history lesson is complete without mention of the gritty Old West. Outside of what many people know from Hollywood's loose retelling, much of the Old West lifestyle, including meals, was adapted from vaqueros. Vaqueros were Mesoamerican cattle herders from modern-day Mexico who traveled the West to herd, brand, and tend thousands of cattle. As pioneers moved west, interactions with vaqueros became more frequent, and culinary influences mingled; easy-to-haul-and-prepare dishes became common among cowboys.

Work days in the Old West were long, often with little respite, so meals needed to be filling and packed with as many nutrients as possible. Chuckwagons were used to carry large amounts of food and supplies and were run by a designated chef, which made eating hot and fresh meals more common for cowboys and vaqueros alike, but the meals were subject to what was available in the area. The culinary favorite that is now known as Tex-Mex was, at one point, a way of life in the Old West. Here are a few of those Mexican dishes that real life cowboys enjoyed at the time.