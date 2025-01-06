For The Easiest Enchiladas, Start In The Freezer Aisle
If you've ever craved enchiladas but balked at the time it takes to roll, stuff, and bake them, we've got a game-changing shortcut for you in the freezer aisle. There's a brilliantly simple TikTok hack that will have enchiladas on your table in no time, with minimal effort and maximum flavor. The secret? Using frozen burritos as the base for your enchiladas. Yes, you read that right. This method transforms pre-made frozen burritos, which you can find at nearly any grocery store, into delicious enchiladas, while still delivering all the flavor and satisfaction of the traditional dish.
Enchiladas, for those who aren't familiar, are a classic Mexican dish typically made by rolling tortillas around a savory filling, covering them in sauce, and baking them until bubbly and delicious. They are amazing, but time consuming and a little tedious to make, especially if you're making a large batch. But instead of rolling your own one by one while watching a telenovela, you can simply grab a few frozen burritos, arrange them in a baking dish, smother with enchilada sauce, top with more cheese than you think is necessary, and bake until golden and melty. This easy swap is a fantastic way to whip up a crowd-pleasing meal for the whole familia without breaking a sweat. Pair your enchiladas with a side of elotes (Mexican corn on the cob) for a complete feast.
Elevate your frozen burrito enchiladas
Now that you've got the base for your enchiladas sorted, it's time to take it up a notch. The beauty of this freezer aisle hack is that it's endlessly customizable. You can try using different types of frozen burritos — like chicken, beef, or bean-filled options. Or you can make your own salsa verde to smother the burritos. Layer on a few dollops of sour cream, sprinkle over chopped cilantro, or add sliced jalapeños before serving to give it that homemade touch. And don't forget to load up on cheese: A mix of sharp cheddar and creamy Monterey Jack will give your enchiladas that perfectly gooey finish, although you might want to experiment with your favorites and see what works best for you (Oaxaca cheese is also great for melting). Next time you're pressed for time or just craving a cozy comfort meal, remember: The easiest enchiladas start in the freezer aisle.