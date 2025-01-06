For The Easiest Enchiladas, Start In The Freezer Aisle

If you've ever craved enchiladas but balked at the time it takes to roll, stuff, and bake them, we've got a game-changing shortcut for you in the freezer aisle. There's a brilliantly simple TikTok hack that will have enchiladas on your table in no time, with minimal effort and maximum flavor. The secret? Using frozen burritos as the base for your enchiladas. Yes, you read that right. This method transforms pre-made frozen burritos, which you can find at nearly any grocery store, into delicious enchiladas, while still delivering all the flavor and satisfaction of the traditional dish.

Enchiladas, for those who aren't familiar, are a classic Mexican dish typically made by rolling tortillas around a savory filling, covering them in sauce, and baking them until bubbly and delicious. They are amazing, but time consuming and a little tedious to make, especially if you're making a large batch. But instead of rolling your own one by one while watching a telenovela, you can simply grab a few frozen burritos, arrange them in a baking dish, smother with enchilada sauce, top with more cheese than you think is necessary, and bake until golden and melty. This easy swap is a fantastic way to whip up a crowd-pleasing meal for the whole familia without breaking a sweat. Pair your enchiladas with a side of elotes (Mexican corn on the cob) for a complete feast.