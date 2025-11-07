Have you ever wondered just how much food you can score from one cow? A 1,200-pound steer yields about 490 pounds of usable beef once the bones and outer fat layer are trimmed, according to South Dakota State University Extension. If all that meat was being ground up, you'd end up with 1,960 ¼-pound, or 980 ½-pound, patties. Typically though, ground beef is made from tougher cuts that are leftover after carving out the roasts and steaks from each cow, and you may be surprised to hear that the meat that makes up one burger patty could come from around 100 different cows.

The folks behind the Vanzai Cooking YouTube channel also wanted to answer the question of how many hamburger patties you can make from one cow. They butchered a 341-pound bull down to the bone. It was a very labor-intensive process to do by hand, trimming down each section into a meat mountain made of pieces small enough to fit in the grinder. The process resulted in 480 "hefty" burgers.

The number of beef patties also depends on the type of cow, not just its size. Dairy cows aren't bred for beef, but they may end up between the buns. Milk cows eat specially formulated feed made up of ingredients like grass, corn, and vitamin and mineral supplements so they have as much energy as possible going towards producing milk. They end up with a different build and don't have the same fat and muscle marbling as cattle raised for beef. Once a dairy cow is retired, the entire cow may be used for cheap ground beef.