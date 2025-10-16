How Much Steak Can One Cow Produce?

An average cow tips the scale around 1,400 pounds, but once it's dressed and it's processed into cuts of steak like filet mignon, ribeyes, and New York strips, each cow turns into about 450 pounds of beef — roughly 170 pounds of that in steaks and roasts. It hasn't always been that way. Fifty years ago, the average cow weighed about 300 pounds less. That change comes down to genetics and ranchers choosing larger cattle over the years that supply more beef per head.

It's probably not something you want to think too much about when you're at the market, but beef has become synonymous with American culture. Whether it's a quick burger from a fast food chain, a prime steak to celebrate an anniversary, or a centerpiece rib roast at a holiday dinner, beef is often what's for dinner — and it's also big business. The U.S. has the largest cattle industry in the world, with the Midwest and Plains states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Kansas, leading the charge.