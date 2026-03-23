5 Mouth-Watering Uses For Leftover Gravy

When we asked Deja Rutherford for her thoughts on what to do with leftover gravy, she had several: "Either make or transition something into making a whole new dish, either like a stew and you just water that down or a soup." What soup you add it to will depend on the flavor and type of the gravy. A white gravy, for example, could be used in clam chowder, while chicken or turkey gravy might be added to chicken soup to make it thicker and creamier.

Ian Kittichai is also a fan of the soup idea, telling us, "I think that adding gravy to the soup [or] when you're making chili ... would be nice." He suggested adding gravy to a somewhat unexpected soup choice: "And even tomato soup as well, give it a boost, like umami flavor as well." This checks out, actually, since condiments can enrich the flavor of even a so-so tomato soup. If you went with white gravy, it wouldn't be too different from a creamy tomato soup made with dairy, but brown gravy and tomatoes would make for a deliciously savory combo.