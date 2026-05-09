For The Most Flavorful Pork, Always Reach For These Cuts

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Pork is a pretty underrated meat compared to chicken and beef, leaving some of us unsure how to properly buy and cook it when the time comes. While there are a handful of tips to keep in mind when making pork at home (such as reverse-searing pork steaks to cook them to perfection), knowing which cut of pork will give you the most flavor in the first place is crucial. We spoke to Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, to get the lowdown on where to begin your pork-cooking adventure if you're looking for the most flavor possible.

Thomas knew exactly which cut to recommend: "Pork shoulder and pork steak, which is from the pork shoulder." Beyond just flavor, the practical utility of pork shoulder gives it a leg up over some of the other tasty cuts of pork. "[It has the] most marbling in the entire pig other than pork belly, which is where we get bacon," the grill master added. "Most people aren't feeding the family slabs of pork belly with peas and carrots."

Pork shoulder, also known as pork butt, is one of the most underrated and affordable cuts of meat and is often used in popular recipes like pulled pork and pork roast. While pork steak in particular can be cooked quite quickly, most pork shoulder recipes call for it to be cooked "low and slow to render the fat and build up the flavor crust," as Thomas put it.