Every BBQ Novice Should Practice Perfect Grilling With This Cut Of Meat

Learning how to grill is an absolute necessity for anyone who's a fan of summertime cooking, especially when it comes to the wide variety of classic BBQ dishes. However, even though grilling is one of the easiest forms of cooking, some foods are more manageable for aspiring grillmasters to make than others. For this reason, it's important to begin with a cut of meat that's considered more forgiving, and two of these cuts happen to be pork rather than beef.

While beef steaks have a reputation as being easier to grill than pork chops (which can dry out if you don't brine them first), pork ribs and shoulder are both great options for the job if you're unsure of your barbecuing abilities. The Takeout spoke with Scott Thomas, founder of The Grillin' Fools, who explained exactly why they're so optimal for novices at the grill. "Shoulder and ribs both have a good deal of fat, making it pretty difficult to dry them out," he said. "I would start with a pork shoulder, and for the second, cook a couple slabs of spare ribs. These cuts are very, very forgiving."