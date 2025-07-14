Your Pork Chops Will Dry Out On The Grill Unless You Do This
At a holiday barbecue, many of us will throw hamburgers or hot dogs on the grill (or brats, if you live in Wisconsin). Bobby Flay, however, celebrates the Fourth of July by grilling pork chops, which is a bold choice for anyone who lacks his grilling skills. Pork chops are something people often think twice about before grilling as they tend to get pretty dry when cooked this way. There are ways to keep grilled chops juicy, however, so The Takeout spoke to two grill masters to find out the secret. Myron Mixon and Rodney Scott, BBQ Hall of Famers who are currently collaborating with Purina in a dog treat throwdown called Battle of the Beggin', both suggested that seasoning the chops prior to cooking will help seal in moisture.
Mixon, who advocates choosing chops at least two inches thick, recommended marinating them before cooking. "Thick pork chops marinated four to six hours provides flavor for this lean meat," he said. He also endorses dry rubs, if that's more your speed. "Using a rub with sugar in it for sweetness will give a great crust when the seasoning caramelizes over hot direct heat. It will be a fast cook to sear in the juices and reach internal doneness."
Scott is another dry rub fan. "After a few hours of dry brining in the refrigerator with rib rub and salt, this pork chop will be moist and well-seasoned all the way to the bone." He also suggested basting chops with a mop sauce right before cooking, then mopping once again when you flip them to cook the other side.
Other pork cuts are less prone to drying out
Why do grilled pork chops get so dry? "Pork chops come from the pork loin," said Mixon. "One of the leanest sections on the whole hog. Fat is almost nonexistent." Scott dived a little further into the anatomy of the chop, saying, "The bones divide these chops into two sections. The smaller, darker section is the tenderloin — the pork version of filet mignon. The larger, lighter, longer section is the loin. It has a little more chew and has a reputation of being a little dry." Other cuts of pork, however, aren't quite so lean, which means they're easier to grill.
Mixon recommends pork steaks, describing them as "a cut of meat that is full of fat and natural flavor because it comes from the pork butt end of the whole shoulder, which is one of the highest fat content parts of the hog." He likes to marinate pork steaks in apple juice and vinegar (both of these ingredients make pork chops supremely tender) and finish them with a glaze made from peach preserves, rum, and butter.
For Scott, "Pork belly strips are where it's at for grilling. Cut 'em thick, season with salt and pepper, maybe some of that good South Carolina mustard rub. The fat renders down and keeps everything moist while you get that crispy exterior." If you want to try grilling pork chops anyway, he recommends using bone-in ones. "That bone helps conduct heat and keeps the meat from drying out. Cook 'em over medium heat, flip once, and don't mess with 'em too much. Good pork speaks for itself."