Your Pork Chops Will Dry Out On The Grill Unless You Do This

At a holiday barbecue, many of us will throw hamburgers or hot dogs on the grill (or brats, if you live in Wisconsin). Bobby Flay, however, celebrates the Fourth of July by grilling pork chops, which is a bold choice for anyone who lacks his grilling skills. Pork chops are something people often think twice about before grilling as they tend to get pretty dry when cooked this way. There are ways to keep grilled chops juicy, however, so The Takeout spoke to two grill masters to find out the secret. Myron Mixon and Rodney Scott, BBQ Hall of Famers who are currently collaborating with Purina in a dog treat throwdown called Battle of the Beggin', both suggested that seasoning the chops prior to cooking will help seal in moisture.

Mixon, who advocates choosing chops at least two inches thick, recommended marinating them before cooking. "Thick pork chops marinated four to six hours provides flavor for this lean meat," he said. He also endorses dry rubs, if that's more your speed. "Using a rub with sugar in it for sweetness will give a great crust when the seasoning caramelizes over hot direct heat. It will be a fast cook to sear in the juices and reach internal doneness."

Scott is another dry rub fan. "After a few hours of dry brining in the refrigerator with rib rub and salt, this pork chop will be moist and well-seasoned all the way to the bone." He also suggested basting chops with a mop sauce right before cooking, then mopping once again when you flip them to cook the other side.