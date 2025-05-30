10 Foods You Should Think Twice About Cooking On The Grill

There's nothing like grilling food on a warm summer night and eating it on your patio. Although it seems as if almost all food would taste better when cooked over an open fire, there are some things that you should think twice about cooking on the grill. A few types of food won't turn out well when placed on a grill due to several different factors. If an item has a high water content, for instance, it may dry out too much and become inedible, while delicate food is at risk of falling apart when placed on the fiery hot grill grates. Breaded pieces of food, such as meat cutlets, can also lose their structural integrity when grilled, and possibly even become a fire hazard.

There are several different methods for cooking food on a grill, including rotisserie-style, smoking, skewers, and foil packets. If a food item can't be placed directly on a hot grate, consider trying an alternative option if you still want the convenience of cooking on a grill and are craving that smoky flavor. If a piece of meat or produce doesn't have the right texture or moisture level for being cooked on a grill, it will most likely turn out too dry to enjoy and could possibly even be flavorless. The good news is that there are plenty of other foods out there that are perfect for searing or roasting over a hot, smoky fire. Here are a few foods that you may not want to bring to your next cookout, and some ideas for what you can bring to the party instead.