Stop Fish From Sticking To The Grill With This Condiment Coating
Whether it's a family barbecue or a sunny day, cooking fish on the grill is always a good idea — and it's an incredibly delicious way to eat it. There's something about the smoky charred flavors that make it irresistible, regardless if you're grilling a whole fish or just a fillet. But the caveat with fish is that it falls apart easily and sticks, causing a mess of your dish — and your grill grates. The good news is, a coating of mayo will prevent your fish from sticking and help to hold it together.
Mayonnaise is high in fat, which is perfect for sticking to the fish and acting as a barrier between it and the grill. It will also keep your fish tender by locking in the moisture, which is great for leaner kinds.
All you need to do is coat both sides of the fish in mayo, before placing it on the hot grill. The condiment will only impart a very subtle flavor, but if you want to enhance it further, you can add some herbs, lemon or lime juice, and seasonings to make a marinade – the non-stick effect will be the same.
More ways to prevent your fish sticking on the grill
If you're not a fan of mayo, coating your fish with oil will have a similar effect. Pick an oil like canola or sunflower oil, with a high smoke point, since grilling uses high heat. Dip a paper towel in the oil and grease your grates, as well as brushing the oil onto both sides of the fish. Oil works similarly to mayo to keep your fish moist and prevent it from sticking to the grates.
The type of fish you're grilling also matters — any firmer and naturally oiler kinds like salmon, tuna, or snapper are ideal. Delicate fish will fall apart easier, creating a bigger mess than it's worth. If you're grilling salmon with the skin on, it's always best to grill it skin side down first. The skin acts as a protective layer and will also help to stop the fish from sticking. Use the right tools to flip salmon, and only flip it once.
Cleaning your grates first (you can even use an onion to clean your grill) is crucial, as any old residue will stick to your fish. But then all you need is a little mayo or oil, and hopefully all of your delicious fish can make it to your plates rather than sticking to the grates.