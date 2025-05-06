Stop Fish From Sticking To The Grill With This Condiment Coating

Whether it's a family barbecue or a sunny day, cooking fish on the grill is always a good idea — and it's an incredibly delicious way to eat it. There's something about the smoky charred flavors that make it irresistible, regardless if you're grilling a whole fish or just a fillet. But the caveat with fish is that it falls apart easily and sticks, causing a mess of your dish — and your grill grates. The good news is, a coating of mayo will prevent your fish from sticking and help to hold it together.

Mayonnaise is high in fat, which is perfect for sticking to the fish and acting as a barrier between it and the grill. It will also keep your fish tender by locking in the moisture, which is great for leaner kinds.

All you need to do is coat both sides of the fish in mayo, before placing it on the hot grill. The condiment will only impart a very subtle flavor, but if you want to enhance it further, you can add some herbs, lemon or lime juice, and seasonings to make a marinade – the non-stick effect will be the same.