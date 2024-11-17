You Should Use 2 Tools To Flip Salmon On The Grill

If grilling is an art, then so, too, is flipping anything on the grill. There's nothing worse than trying to flip food and watching it mercilessly fall apart. Salmon is a great food for grilling, but if you have trouble flipping it, a few staples in your grill toolbag can help make the process easier.

The good news about grilled salmon is it doesn't take long to cook and you only need to flip it once. But flipping it correctly is key to getting it perfectly grilled. You can accomplish a clean flip with a wide spatula (or a specialty fish spatula), or you could get the job done with a regular spatula and a pair of tongs. When it comes time to flip your fish, grab it carefully with the tongs before carefully sliding the spatula underneath. This helps keep the filet together, helps loosen it from the grill if it sticks, and makes flipping that much easier. The other way to flip your filet is by using a pair of spatulas. You can slide one spatula underneath as you would normally flip and then use the other spatula on top to hold the fish together as it flips.

Whether you opt for the spatula and tongs combo or you use a pair of spatulas, either method will help you achieve a flip that won't leave half your filet stuck to the grill while the other half rests on your spatula. You could also look into a fish grilling basket, which is designed to hold the fish filet together while allowing it to still get close to the heat for thorough cooking.