11 Ways To Make Chicken Patties Taste Gourmet

There's a problem in the world of chicken patties and it comes down to reputation. Chicken patties, when done badly or without much attention paid to them, can be dry and bland and overwhelmingly meh. Instead of being the kind of weeknight dinner you eat out of obligation rather than excitement, we decided to ask three professionals who could show us what we were doing wrong.

Ashley Lonsdale is the chef-in-residence at ButcherBox, where she develops recipes that help home cooks build confidence in the kitchen regardless of skill level. A graduate of the French Culinary Institute, she's worked as a private chef and line cook in top New York City kitchens, and now runs her own newsletter, Foodstar, full of cooking advice and easy recipes. Chef Clara Park owns eat cetera philly, a cooking school in Philadelphia, and brings over two decades of experience to the table. She's a "Chopped" champion, a former contestant on Netflix's "Snack vs. Chef", and has trained in Michelin-starred restaurants from San Francisco to NYC. She's also developed food products for brands like Campbell's, Pepperidge Farm, and Costco. They are joined by Rena Awada, who is a certified nutrition coach (PN1) and the creator of Healthy Fitness Meals, where she's been developing flavorful, family-friendly recipes since 2012. Together, they shared the techniques, ingredients, and small details that take a chicken patty from forgettable to genuinely gourmet.