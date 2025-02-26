The Burger Bun Swap You Won't Regret Trying

There is plenty of debate around what makes the ideal hamburger bun. Instead of adding our voice to the noise, we're here to offer you some different advice: Shake up your burger game by swapping out the standard bun for a bread that many people overlook. Using pita bread is an option that will improve your burger game while also encouraging you to explore some more creative and plant-based burger options. That's because pita bread is a pocket that can hold onto any patty, topping, and sauce combination in a way that standard burger buns can not. With it, you can add a huge number of elements to a burger in the secure knowledge that nothing will slip or fall off. The bread also goes great with a number of slightly alternative toppings. (It's for this reason that pita bread is also great for making grilled cheese sandwiches.)

Aside from providing a means to keep a handle on your toppings, using pita bread as a bun is also a good way for you to try healthier burger options at home, particularly plant-based burgers. It is a known fact that plant-based burgers don't hold up well. They crumble as they cook or they fall completely apart at the first bite. However, this is not an issue when you are using pita bread as a burger bun. Thanks to pita's pocket shape, the patty can crumble all it likes as you eat it; it still won't go anywhere. Even if it falls apart in the pan, you can simply scoop it up and stuff it into the pita.