The Burger Meat Mix-In You Only Need A Tablespoon Of For A Huge Kick

For as delicious as homemade burgers can be, those who stick to a specific recipe can often find themselves wanting a variation on the staple dish. While some, like Guy Fieri, recommend prepping the buns to make your burgers stand out more, a new mix-in for your burger meat could, arguably, take things up a notch. With that in mind, a tablespoon of the Korean chili paste gochujang is sure to lend plenty of much-needed spice and flavor to a basic burger.

Made from red chiles, glutinous (or sticky) rice, and soy beans, gochujang paste has been a staple of Korean cuisine for centuries, and is becoming a popular ingredient stateside as well. Gochujang has a flavor that is unlike anything else — simultaneously sweet, spicy, and savory — and a small amount can greatly improve the taste and texture of a homemade burger. That incredible umani factor will greatly complement your burger if it's seared well; a strong crust on a beef patty also generates immense additional amounts of umami. Also, the paste is also thick enough to naturally provide the ground beef with moisture, much in the same way that canned tomato paste transforms burgers into an extra juicy flavor bomb. And if you're wondering: You can give your sloppy joes a spicy kick with this ingredient as well.