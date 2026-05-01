The Burger Meat Mix-In You Only Need A Tablespoon Of For A Huge Kick
For as delicious as homemade burgers can be, those who stick to a specific recipe can often find themselves wanting a variation on the staple dish. While some, like Guy Fieri, recommend prepping the buns to make your burgers stand out more, a new mix-in for your burger meat could, arguably, take things up a notch. With that in mind, a tablespoon of the Korean chili paste gochujang is sure to lend plenty of much-needed spice and flavor to a basic burger.
Made from red chiles, glutinous (or sticky) rice, and soy beans, gochujang paste has been a staple of Korean cuisine for centuries, and is becoming a popular ingredient stateside as well. Gochujang has a flavor that is unlike anything else — simultaneously sweet, spicy, and savory — and a small amount can greatly improve the taste and texture of a homemade burger. That incredible umani factor will greatly complement your burger if it's seared well; a strong crust on a beef patty also generates immense additional amounts of umami. Also, the paste is also thick enough to naturally provide the ground beef with moisture, much in the same way that canned tomato paste transforms burgers into an extra juicy flavor bomb. And if you're wondering: You can give your sloppy joes a spicy kick with this ingredient as well.
What to add to homemade gochujang burgers
Just as burgers become more delicious with the addition of gochujang, the infused burgers become even more tasty with a few key toppings. The most obvious is kimchi, which is gochujang's partner in crime in many incredible recipes. Kimchi is a umami-loaded topping for any burger, but complements gochujang burger patties even more, since both Korean ingredients contain that boost of chili flavor. Adding kimchi to a burger with pickles and onions can also deliver a sharp, tangy punch.
Keep in mind, though, that gochujang paste comes in a range of spice levels, which are graded on a scale of one (the most mild) to five (hottest). Tamer versions, such as the incredibly popular Chung Jung One Sunchang Gochujang Mild Spice from Walmart, can pair incredibly well with other spicy additives without becoming overwhelming.
For those using mild gochujang, topping the burger with pepper jack cheese or even some pickled jalapeño peppers can be a great choice to complement the subtle heat of the paste. As for sauce, you can load up your burger with even more of the chili paste's flavor by using a gochujang aioli. However, if you do go all-in on spicy ingredients, a yogurt-based sauce like tzatziki can slightly subdue the heat while still providing your burger with delicious flavor.