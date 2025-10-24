Turn Burgers Into An Extra Juicy Flavor Bomb With This Canned Ingredient

Before any beef-only purists brush this suggestion aside, consider what tomatoes bring to the table. Ketchup and burgers are a match made in heaven, so it makes sense that tomato paste would also be complementary. The savory acidic notes brighten up the rich flavor and tenderize the beef. The canned paste also helps keep more moisture in burger meat, so you'll have a juicy burger that tastes more beefy once it comes off the grill.

For low-fat meat options, tomato paste can assist with binding, keeping everything integrated during cooking. It's also worth noting that tomato paste is generally vegan, which means it can be a great way to give more flavor to often bland veggie burgers. While tomato paste and tomato sauce are different, you can use tomato sauce to spruce up burgers as well. Some recipes call for adding tomato sauce instead of ketchup as a condiment, so you can double up on that tomato goodness.

Those looking for other ways to change up their usual burger routine are in luck, because there are more tangy ingredients other than tomato. A classic trick is adding minced onions or shallots to the meat before grilling, for an even more umami kick. If you're looking to make the perfect crispy smashburger at home, try using pickle juice to deglaze your cooking surface first. Don't be afraid to get experimental with toppings by swapping in gourmet cheeses or fruit jams. Getting the perfect burger is all about tweaking until you find whatever works for you, so be willing to try anything once.