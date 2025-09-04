The Seasoning Mistake That's Ruining Your Burgers

Making burgers is about as simple as cooking gets, but that doesn't mean you can expect to just slap some naked ground beef on the grill and come away with something exceptional. Even if you deep-fry your burger patties the way Alton Brown does, they still need that something special to get the taste buds excited. Well, that something special is seasoning. However, overcomplicating burgers is a common home cook mistake — and tossing every ingredient from your spice rack into your seasoning blend is the definition of overcomplicating things.

Nicole Johnson, a recipe developer and founder of OrWhateverYouDo.com, agrees. "When I'm in the mood for a solid burger, I keep the seasoning simple," she says. "A course-ground SPG is really all you need." For the uninitiated in culinary acronyms, "SPG" stands for salt, pepper, and garlic. While this trio of flavors clashes with the two ingredients Bobby Flay thinks are best for burger seasoning (he opts for just salt and pepper), just that garlic can make a world of difference.

Of course, ratios are important as well. "Start by mixing equal parts salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and adjust according to your preferences from there," Johnson says. "For your average ¼-pound burger, you'll want about a teaspoon of seasoning on both the top and bottom before it hits the grill." However, when your patty's boasting a generous amount of meat, a different approach may be required. Johnson says, "If you're making thick burgers, consider seasoning the ground beef before forming patties to ensure the seasoning is evenly distributed throughout."