The Mouthwatering Way Alton Brown Makes Crisp And Juicy Burger Patties
The grill can sometimes be a fickle beast, especially when cooking burgers. Finding just the right balance of heat to achieve an appetizing char while simultaneously keeping the meat moist on the inside has vexed many a weekend griller. Yet, what if I told you using the grill wasn't the best way to make crisp and juicy burgers? I can hear the hushed whispers of "blasphemy" now. Well, don't just take it from me. Celebrity chef Alton Brown is the brains behind the method of deep-frying burger patties for a tastier result than the grill can provide.
When a burger patty is deep-fried, the hot oil quickly cooks the outside, forming a crispy crust that is nearly impossible to mimic on the grill. That crunchy outer layer protects the moisture within the beef as it continues to cook, keeping it right where you want it: inside the meat. And because heat engulfs the entire patty, it cooks evenly — no need for flipping it around in the oil.
Now, I'm sure some folks are probably thinking that deep-frying a burger patty will saturate it with oil, but think again. A small amount of water vapor is released from the meat as it forms a crust, which prevents oil from seeping in. The process is a far cry from how you are likely used to making burgers, but if Alton Brown recommends it, you know it won't disappoint.
How Alton Brown deep-fries burger patties
There are plenty of mistakes home cooks make when cooking burgers using more traditional methods, but frying comes with its own set of nuances. To start, 4-ounce balls of beef smashed thin into imperfect circles work best. Don't bother adding mix-ins to the burger patties, like onions, because the fried beef and burger toppings will give you all the flavor you want. And, please, don't use frozen beef. It's a mistake to throw frozen burger patties on the grill, but tossing them into hot oil is hazardous because it can cause violent oil splatters.
As for the oil itself, use any high smoke point variety you like. Alton Brown opts for peanut oil, but something like canola works just fine. Whichever you choose, fill a Dutch oven or tall pot 2 inches full and heat the oil to 320 degrees Fahrenheit (a thermometer like this Candy Thermometer with Pot Clip is an ideal way to check the temperature).
You can use a slotted spoon, spider strainer, or spatula to lower the burger patties into the pot, gently shaking to release the patty. You might be able to fry two at a time, but make sure the oil's temperature doesn't drop significantly. Don't walk away once the beef is floating — it only takes about one minute to cook. When it's done, lift it out and let it rest on paper towels to get rid of some of the excess oil. Pre-melt cheese onto toasted buns and wow some friends who don't believe you can deep-fry a burger patty.