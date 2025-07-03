The Mouthwatering Way Alton Brown Makes Crisp And Juicy Burger Patties

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The grill can sometimes be a fickle beast, especially when cooking burgers. Finding just the right balance of heat to achieve an appetizing char while simultaneously keeping the meat moist on the inside has vexed many a weekend griller. Yet, what if I told you using the grill wasn't the best way to make crisp and juicy burgers? I can hear the hushed whispers of "blasphemy" now. Well, don't just take it from me. Celebrity chef Alton Brown is the brains behind the method of deep-frying burger patties for a tastier result than the grill can provide.

When a burger patty is deep-fried, the hot oil quickly cooks the outside, forming a crispy crust that is nearly impossible to mimic on the grill. That crunchy outer layer protects the moisture within the beef as it continues to cook, keeping it right where you want it: inside the meat. And because heat engulfs the entire patty, it cooks evenly — no need for flipping it around in the oil.

Now, I'm sure some folks are probably thinking that deep-frying a burger patty will saturate it with oil, but think again. A small amount of water vapor is released from the meat as it forms a crust, which prevents oil from seeping in. The process is a far cry from how you are likely used to making burgers, but if Alton Brown recommends it, you know it won't disappoint.