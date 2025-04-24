Why It's A Mistake To Throw Frozen Burger Patties On The Grill

A line in the sand has been drawn between fast food chains that do and do not use frozen burger patties, but what about using frozen patties to make burgers at home? While throwing frozen burgers on the grill might seem like less work, there are some definite cons. To learn what those are, we discussed burger grilling with Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." She gave us some insight into the drawbacks of not defrosting your beef.

"Frozen patties can steam instead of sear at first, which means you lose that beautiful crust and some depth of flavor," Gentile explained. "The texture can turn rubbery or dry, especially if the patty has excess moisture from ice crystals." Freezing your patties isn't inherently bad; you can even use a freezer trick to make juicier burgers. However, proper defrosting is vital to achieving a truly great burger. "Thawing gives you control and better browning, a juicier interior, and more seasoning options," Gentile added. "So when you can, thaw it out," she told us. And don't forget to season the patties well!