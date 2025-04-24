Why It's A Mistake To Throw Frozen Burger Patties On The Grill
A line in the sand has been drawn between fast food chains that do and do not use frozen burger patties, but what about using frozen patties to make burgers at home? While throwing frozen burgers on the grill might seem like less work, there are some definite cons. To learn what those are, we discussed burger grilling with Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." She gave us some insight into the drawbacks of not defrosting your beef.
"Frozen patties can steam instead of sear at first, which means you lose that beautiful crust and some depth of flavor," Gentile explained. "The texture can turn rubbery or dry, especially if the patty has excess moisture from ice crystals." Freezing your patties isn't inherently bad; you can even use a freezer trick to make juicier burgers. However, proper defrosting is vital to achieving a truly great burger. "Thawing gives you control and better browning, a juicier interior, and more seasoning options," Gentile added. "So when you can, thaw it out," she told us. And don't forget to season the patties well!
How to cook frozen burger patties if you can't defrost them first
Now, if you find you don't have time to avoid mistakes and safely defrost meat, you aren't completely out of luck. While it isn't ideal when it comes to taste and texture, grilling beef patties from frozen is totally safe. It just takes some extra precaution to get right, and they will take longer to cook than thawed ground beef. Gentile shared the best practices to use if you decide to cook frozen burger patties, noting that it's essential to cook them evenly. "A frozen patty needs even, indirect heat at first. If you toss it over high, direct flame, the outside will burn before the inside even thaws," Gentile explained. She recommended starting the patty on a colder area of the grill and then searing it over high heat at the end.
As for ensuring that the frozen patties cook all the way through, being mindful of how fast the exterior and interior of the beef are cooking and adjusting to make sure they're cooking evenly is key. "Keep them moving from indirect to direct heat, and use a thermometer if you're not confident," Gentile offered. "160 degrees Fahrenheit is your magic number for beef."