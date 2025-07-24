The Best Burger You Can Find In Every State

Every nation and culture has its signature foods, and the U.S. is no different. As the old commercial stated, "Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, etc." In truth, hot dogs and apple pie are closely associated with America. But we have another item that is every bit a part of the food culture. That would be the hamburger. According to IBIS World, as of 2024, there are over 84,000 burger restaurants in the nation. That includes American burger chains, as well as smaller joints.

Let's face it — as a nation, we love burgers of all kinds. Chefs have shown considerable creativity in crafting hamburgers that go beyond putting a patty on a bun. There are some one-of-a-kind burgers in the U.S. No matter where you live, or where you might travel to, there will be plenty of places with delicious burgers. Wouldn't it be nice to know where you can get the best burger in each of the 50 states? We have tracked them down for you and present them here in this handy list. You're welcome.