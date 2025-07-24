The Best Burger You Can Find In Every State
Every nation and culture has its signature foods, and the U.S. is no different. As the old commercial stated, "Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, etc." In truth, hot dogs and apple pie are closely associated with America. But we have another item that is every bit a part of the food culture. That would be the hamburger. According to IBIS World, as of 2024, there are over 84,000 burger restaurants in the nation. That includes American burger chains, as well as smaller joints.
Let's face it — as a nation, we love burgers of all kinds. Chefs have shown considerable creativity in crafting hamburgers that go beyond putting a patty on a bun. There are some one-of-a-kind burgers in the U.S. No matter where you live, or where you might travel to, there will be plenty of places with delicious burgers. Wouldn't it be nice to know where you can get the best burger in each of the 50 states? We have tracked them down for you and present them here in this handy list. You're welcome.
Alabama: The Butch Burger at Butch Cassidy's Cafe
Mobile's Butch Cassidy's Cafe was voted one of the South's 20 best burger joints. Specifically recommended is the restaurant's signature Butch Burger. The hearty burger starts with a 7-ounce beef patty and includes bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, and pickles. Butch's says of its beloved Butch Burger: "It's what's between the buns that counts." Butch's has been in business since 1993 and with a burger this good, it's easy to see how it has lasted this long.
(251) 450-0690
60 N Florida St, Mobile, AL 36607
Alaska: Burger Stop Cheeseburger at Tommy's Burger Stop
Anchorage is a logical place to look for Alaska's best burger. Tommy's Burger Stop — around since 2002 — hit the top of the list in the Anchorage Daily News' best burger survey. The Burger Stop Cheeseburger is an Australian beef patty — fresh, not frozen — seasoned with just a bit of Cajun spice. With American cheese on a toasted, freshly-made potato bun, this burger is one you don't want to miss.
Multiple locations
Arizona: The Great Big One at The Chuckbox
AZcentral held a bracket burger contest with its readers, and the winner was the Great Big One at The Chuckbox. The largest burger on the menu, this tasty treat is a half-pound patty of the place's special beef, charbroiled with a choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, or jalapeño Jack cheese, and a variety of flavorful burger toppings. The Chuckbox says it has been "Serving award winning burgers since 1972."
(480) 968-4712
202 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Arkansas: The Big Daddy Burger at Johnson's Country Cookin'
The Big Daddy Burger at Johnson's Country Cookin' — which launched in 2023 — has been named by local experts as the best in the state in 2025. Three beef patties are the base of this monster, and they share the toasted brioche bun with triple bacon, triple cheese, and your choice of tasty toppings.
facebook.com/p/Johnsons-Country-Cookin-100089017912794
(870) 368-5454
745 E Main St, Melbourne, AR 72556
California: The Smashed Double Cheeseburger at For the Win
Multiple local outlets have reported that the best burger in California is the Smashed Double Cheeseburger at For the Win, which was launched in 2020. It features two 3-ounce top-quality smashed beef patties with grilled onions, pickles, and the special fry sauce on a toasted Martin's potato roll.
Multiple locations
Colorado: The Double CheeseburgerBud's Cafe & Bar
Denver's KDVR counted up 4,000 votes in its bracket, and the winner — with 57% of the votes in the final round — was the Double Cheeseburger at Bud's Cafe & Bar. The Sedalia restaurant was also featured on "Restaurants Near Me." The burger is a simple one, done to perfection — two nicely cooked patties with cheese on a bun and your choice of toppings.
(303) 688-9967
5453 Manhart St, Sedalia, CO 80135
Connecticut: The Steamed Cheeseburger at K LaMay's
In the Nutmeg State, steamed cheeseburgers are the local specialty, and K LaMay's has been called the best at preparing this Connecticut staple. The steaming process leaves the meat juicy while draining away a lot of the fat. You have a choice of cheese and other toppings to make the perfect burger for you.
klamayssteamedcheeseburgers.com
(203) 237-8326
690 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06340
Delaware: The Three Cheese Bacon Burger at 2 Fat Guys
A place called 2 Fat Guys almost certainly serves a good burger, and it does. Google reviewers find the Three Cheese Bacon Burger delicious. Good Morning Philadelphia featured 2 Fat Guys, naming it the best burger in Delaware. The half-pound patty is perfectly cooked with Swiss, Jack, cheddar cheese, and bacon, with your choice of toppings.
(302) 307-1023
701 Ace Memorial Dr, Hockessin, DE 19707
Florida: The Cowy Burger at Cowy Burger
The namesake burger of Cowy Burger in Miami won the Very Best Burger Award at the 2024 South Beach Wine & Food Festival. An Angus smash patty shares the bun with bacon jam, American cheese, grilled onions, and the special Cowy Sauce for a Sunshine State taste sensation.
223 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Georgia: The Classic Double Burger at NFA Burger
Voted by Southern Living as Georgia's best burger, the Classic Double Burger at NFA Burger is a perfectly cooked patty with melted American cheese. Pickles and mustard top the burger, all encased in a buttery bun with a hint of sweetness. It's the Sassy Sauce that puts it over the top. Sweet with a little heat, it is a nice complement to the other flavors.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: The Aloha Tower at Teddy's Bigger Burgers
The state capitol seems a good place to look for Hawaii's best burger, and Honolulu doesn't disappoint. Two personalities from a local radio station did a blind taste test and were fans of Teddy's Bigger Burgers. The Aloha Tower is the biggest of the big. This behemoth has 1 ⅓ pounds of beef across four different patties from other burgers. Teddy's challenges patrons to finish this delicious giant of a burger.
Multiple locations
Idaho: The Hemi Challenge at Garage Cafe
A radio personality who has tried many burgers in several states chose the Garage Cafe in Notus as the best burger not just in Idaho, but the best from the Gem State to Maine. That is quite an endorsement. Particularly noteworthy is the spot's Hemi Challenge, a monstrous 2-pound patty loaded up with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions and served with fries or tater tots.
facebook.com/thegaragecafeidaho
(208) 459-2207
228 Elgin Ave, Notus, ID 83656
Illinois: The Turkey Burger at That's a Burger
Rockford radio personality Sweet Lenny states that one small Chicago joint, That's a Burger, has the best burgers in the state. His opinion is echoed elsewhere online. Although beef burgers tend to be the most popular, at That's a Burger, it's the Turkey Burger that truly stands out.
(773) 721-6777
8301 S Stony Island Ave, Chicago, IL 60617
Indiana: he Garlic Three Cheese Burger at BRU Burger Bar
Local radio stations have called BRU Burger Bar the best in the Hoosier State. The Garlic Three Cheese Burger is one you have to try. The locally-sourced beef patty shares a freshly baked bun with American, Swiss, and mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, and truffle aioli. Quite a combo of flavors.
Multiple locations
Iowa: The Humpback Burger at Halftime Bar & Grill
The Iowa Beef Council held its annual competition, and the winner for 2025 is the Halftime Bar & Grill in Pleasantville. The judges really liked the Humpback Burger, an 8-ounce patty topped with ham, pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions, and bacon. The tasty contents are then covered with smoky house sauce.
facebook.com/p/Halftime-Bar-Grill-100089571252392/
(515) 481-9053
107 N Jefferson St, Pleasantville, IA 50225
Kansas: The Triple Cheeseburger at Bob's Grill
Out of the top 11 burgers in the state, Bob's Grill in Pittsburg comes out on top. The Triple Cheeseburger is the most recommended burger on the menu. Nothing fancy, just three well-cooked beef patties with mustard, pickles, and the option of grilled onions, on a tasty bun. Sometimes, basic is best, and this is the case here. Bob's Grill promises a warm atmosphere where every patron is treated "like family."
(620) 224-9738
1014 N Broadway St, Pittsburg, KS 66762
Kentucky: The Juicy Farm Burger at Holy Grale
Enjoy Travel rated the 25 best burgers in the Bluegrass State, and the aptly-named Holy Grale snagged the winning spot. You can enjoy your burger with a brew in the beer garden. The "juicy farm beef burger" is recommended. Sitting on a tasty double smash patty are American cheese, pickles, onions, and haus sauce.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: The Heavy Hit Burger at George's Restaurant
The Heavy Hit Burger at George's Restaurant consistently ranks high on lists of the best burger in Louisiana, and it's even won a "best burger" award a time or two. A large and delicious patty is perfectly cooked and topped with American cheese, tomato, and fresh avocado. The flavors combine to make a burger that takes the prize.
Multiple locations
Maine: The Black and Blue Burger at Blazes Burgers
Though Maine has plenty of delicious burger joints, Blazes Burgers in Westbrook gets a special shoutout from local radio stations. This is backed by over 620 Google reviews and an average rating of 4.8 stars. Multiple reviewers had the Black and Blue burger and loved it. A 6-ounce patty is covered with a blue cheese crumble, bacon, sweet bourbon sauce, and served on a brioche bun.
(207) 591-0331
861 Main St, Westbrook, ME 04092
Maryland: The Steeze at Steeze Burger
Maryland is best known for crab, but it's got some great burgers, too. In a ranking of the top 10 best burgers in the D.C. area in 2023, the Steeze Burger in Gaithersburg ranked at the top. The restaurant's namesake double cheeseburger was considered the best of the best. Two dry-aged patties, made from locally sourced beef, with marrow in the blend, are complemented by American cheese, steamed onions, pickles, and sit on a seeded Martin's roll.
Pop-up locations
Massachusetts: The Famous Lewis at Lewis' Bar and Grill
Taste of Massachusetts polled more than 1,000 burger lovers in the Bay State, and the fan favorite was Lewis's Bar and Grill in Norwood. Local publications say the best burger at the eatery is the Famous Lewis burger. Its unusual combination of a patty, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, and egg salad makes for a taste sensation.
(781) 762-8928
92 Central St, Norwood, MA 02062
Michigan: Moo, Oink & Quack at The Old Goat Tavern
When a Michigan travel blog toured the state searching for its best burger, The Old Goat Tavern's Moo, Oink & Quack came in second (alas, the establishment that took the top spot has since closed). The burger is comprised of two patties with cheese and bacon, but between them sits a buffalo chicken tender. With buffalo mayo added, this burger is loaded with flavor.
(269) 382-6000
2731 West Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Minnesota: The Juicy Lucy at Matt's Bar and Grill
Minnesotans are proud of their state's unique burger, the Jucy Lucy. Two longtime Minneapolis establishments claim to have invented the tasty treat. The 5-8 Club and Matt's Bar and Grill went head-to-head in a taste test, and Matt's was declared the winner. A Jucy Lucy has the cheese melted to liquid perfection and lives up to its name.
(612) 722-7072
3500 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Mississippi: The Jumbo No. 3 at Phillips Drive-In
Known locally as PDI, this little drive-in sports a sign claiming it has the best burger in America. That's debatable, but it has been called one of the 20 best burger joints in the South. The Jumbo No. 3 dressed hamburger has been particularly named as being a customer favorite. A tasty beef patty shares the bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo, and comes with a side of tater tots.
phillips-drive-in.res-menu.com
(601) 426-2265
330 S Magnolia St, Laurel, MS 39440
Missouri: The 5 Star Burger at 5 Star Burgers
5 Star Burgers is the home of what some consider to be the Show Me state's number one burger. Its namesake 5 Star Burger is loved by the locals. A Black Angus burger patty is paired with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Simplicity at its finest.
(314) 720-4350
8125 Maryland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63105
Montana: I'm Your Huckleberry at The Burger Dive
Given that it's been named among the top 10 burgers in the nation and that it's seen wins at the World Food Championship, The Burger Dive is the clear best burger place in Montana. The I'm Your Huckleberry Burger is one of a few that has put the Billings eatery in the winner's circle. The ⅓ pound beef patty is enhanced by roasted red pepper mayo, goat cheese, arugula, and huckleberry hatch chili barbecue sauce. A Grains of Montana bun holds this gourmet burger nicely.
(406) 281-8292
114 N 27th St, Billings, MT 59101
Nebraska: The Croque Garçon at Block 16
A local Nebraska blogger chose the Croque Garçon at Block 16 in Omaha as the best burger in the Cornhusker State. Alton Brown, so discerning that he has a cocktail he orders to test the bartenders, calls The Croque Garçon the best burger in the country. A ciabatta roll holds an all-natural ⅓-pound beef patty with cheese, ham, a sunny-side-up egg, green onion, truffle mayo, and mustard for a burger you won't soon forget.
(402) 342-1220
1611 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68106
Nevada : The Fukuburger at Fukuburger
As the most populated city in Nevada, Las Vegas is a good place to find the best burger in the state. Fukuburger has two Vegas locations and a food truck, and its namesake burger, with its Japanese twist, was voted the city's best burger. The tasty burger is a fukubeef patty with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onions, the restaurant's Fuku sauce, and a drizzle of wasabi mayo.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: The Poutine Burger at Harley Jack's Burgers & Brews
New Hampshire radio station WMUR conducted a poll of its viewers, and they chose the Poutine Burger at Harley Jack's Burgers and Brews as the best in the state. Poutine is popular in the Northeastern states, and this burger captures that signature flavor in its patty topped with french fries, gravy, and burned cheese curds.
(603) 539-5379
1020 Rt 16, Ossipee, NH 03864
New Jersey: The Blend at Burger Barr
Out of 43 top burgers in the Garden State, The Blend, served by Burger Barr in Sewell, has been called the absolute best. A patty made with a blend of chuck and brisket pairs with your choice of several tasty cheeses and toppings.
(856) 218-5830
508 Hurffville Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080
New Mexico: The Famous Owl Burger at The Original Owl Bar & Cafe
A local food blogger and her husband traveled throughout New Mexico in search of the best burger in the state, and they seem to have found it at The Owl Bar & Cafe in San Antonio. The Famous Owl Burger contains New Mexico's staple green chiles in a delicious sauce on a patty topped with cheese and lettuce.
(575) 835-9946
77 U.S. Highway 380, San Antonio, NM 87832
New York: The Ghost Burger at The Butcher's Son
Looking for the best burger in New York? Look no further than the 2025 winner of an annual state burger competition — the Ghost Burger served at Corning's The Butcher's Son. Two grass-fed beef patties are topped with provolone cheese, candied jalapeños, jalapeño basil pickles, and barbecue sauce for a tasty burger that brings the heat.
(607) 973-2220
127 W Market St, Corning, NY 14830
North Carolina: The Bobo at Al's Burger Shack
A North Carolina radio station chose the Bobo Chili Cheeseburger at Al's Burger Shack in Chapel Hill as the best in North Carolina. A beef patty combines with American cheese, mustard, Al's house-made chili, onions, and slaw for a filling burger packed with flavor.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: The Montana Burger at Old 281 Tavern
The Old 281 Tavern in Minnewauken has been called the best burger joint in the state; in particular, local radio personalities name its Montana burger the best. A tasty beef patty is enhanced by huckleberry sauce, Swiss cheese, and bacon. A little sweetness, a little saltiness — one great burger.
(701) 473-0281
241 6th St E, Minnewaukan, ND 58351
Ohio: The Avon Burger at Heck's Cafe Restaurant
Heck's Cafe has been named the best burger place in Cleveland for 2025, and it's not the first time the spot has won this title. The restaurant has been in business in Ohio for over 50 years and now has three locations in the state. Patrons especially like the Avon Burger. A unique combination of truffled potato sticks, baby arugula, blue cheese, and balsamic candied onions elevates the beef patty to gourmet heights.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: The Onion Burger at Nic's Grill
Readers of The Oklahoman voted in the site's burger bracket and chose Nic's Grill as the best burger joint in Oklahoma. When the popular location appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Guy Fieri tried the Onion Burger and enjoyed it. A cheeseburger loaded with tasty caramelized onions (and your choice of toppings) is a burger you need to try.
(405) 626-3839
1201 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Oregon: The Bulgogi Burger at Five Stars Family Burger
The unique Bulgogi Burger at Five Stars Family Burger in Cornelius, Oregon is considered by quite a few to be the state's best. Outstanding reviews on various platforms back up that choice. The Korean-inspired burger has bulgogi beef, bulgogi sauce, and spicy kimchi on the bun, alongside your choice of toppings.
five-stars-family-burger.cuba-cafe.com
(503) 863-8740
1284 E Baseline St, Cornelius, OR 97113
Pennsylvania: The Field Burger at The Field Burger & Tap
The best burger in the Keystone State is not the one with the unconventional burger topping. Rather, The Field Burger & Tap has been deemed the best burger place in the Keystone State. The A local newspaper was impressed with the Dambach-ery, a combo burger/Philly cheesesteak. With plenty of rib eye, plenty of cheese, veggies, and roasted garlic parmesan mayo, what's not to like?
(814) 234-8000
1 Country Club Ln, State College, PA 16803
Rhode Island: The Crunch Burger at Harry's Bar & Burger
A Providence newspaper reports that Harry's Bar & Burger's Crunch Burger was named the best in Rhode Island, and we have to say, it's not hard to imagine why. A delicious patty with cheese, lettuce, pickles, and special sauce is piled with breaded fried onion rings for added flavor and the crunch that gives it its name. A potato roll holds it all together.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Basic Cheeseburger at Hamburger Joe's
Sometimes just a basic cheeseburger does the trick, and according to a local radio station, the best in South Carolina is at Hamburger Joe's. A South Carolina newspaper agrees. The burger is perfectly cooked, and you can build it how you like with a variety of choices for cheese, toppings, and condiments.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: The Angry Neighbor Neighbors Grub And Pub
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council has declared the Angry Neighbor at Neighbors Grub and Pub the state's best burger. A very generous half-pound patty sits on a bun with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, hatch green chilis, and jalapeños, and covered with the house Angry Neighbor sauce.
facebook.com/Neighborsgrubandpub
(605) 716-7688
7280 Freedom Ln, Summerset, SD 57718
Tennessee: Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger at Blue Moose Burgers and Wings
According to online reviews, Blue Moose Burgers and Wings' Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger is the best in the Volunteer State. It's two sandwiches in one — in lieu of a bun, two grilled cheese sandwiches house the half-pound beef patty.
Multiple locations
Texas: Maple & Motor
There are so many burger joints in Texas, but an area radio station says the best in the Lone Star State is Maple & Motor in Dallas. Reviews also show that locals love the cheeseburger. It's a half-pound grilled beef patty dressed Texas-style with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and mustard on a toasted bun. You get your choice of American, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese.
Multiple locations
Utah: The Celestial Burger at Lucky 13 Bar & Grill
Reviewers on multiple platforms have praised Lucky 13 Bar & Grill enough to earn it the title of best burger in Utah. The Celestial Burger is a big favorite. The tasty patty is paired with house-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and the house barbecue sauce.
(801) 487-4418
135 W 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: The LaPlatte River Burger at The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
A Vermont magazine has chosen The Farmhouse Tap & Grill in Burlington as the best burger place in Vermont every year since 2010. That's quite a streak. The LaPlatte River Angus Farm Beef Burger is the magazine's recommendation for a beef burger. A tasty Angus patty with local arugula and pickled red onion makes a great base. You can add roasted mushrooms, smokehouse bacon, and/or Cabot cheddar.
Multiple locations
Virginia: The Empire Burger at Gourmet Burger Bistro
The best burger in Virginia is reportedly the Empire Burger at the Suffolk eatery Gourmet Burger. A hand-pressed beef patty is just part of the deal. This incredible burger also includes filet mignon, sautéed onions and peppers, lettuce and tomato, and American cheese.
(757) 809-1296
202 E Washington St, Suffolk, VA 23434
Washington: The Big Miner at Miner's Drive-In Restaurant
A local radio station says the Big Miner burger at this 77-year-old restaurant is the best in the state. The namesake signature burger holds a beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and the secret relish on a big sesame bun. You also have the option to add cheese — simple, filling, and delicious.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070098702208
(509) 457-8194
2415 S 1st St. Yakima, Washington 98903
West Virginia: The House Burger at Farmer's Daughter Market & Butcher
Farmer's Daughter Market & Butcher has been said to have the best burgers in the state of West Virginia. The House Burger is the one and only burger on the menu, and is the obvious winner. It's simplicity done right with a dry-aged patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickled red onion, and Duke's mayonnaise.
(304) 856-2550
2908 NW Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711
Wisconsin: The Brazen Beer Cheeseburger at Brazen Head Pub
The Wisconsin Beef Council announced its 2025 winner for best burger in the state, and it's the Brazen Beer Cheeseburger at the Brazen Head Pub in West Bend. It's quite a meal with a half-pound Angus beef patty, cheddar and Harp beer cheese, bacon, and onion rings on a pretzel roll.
(262) 334-9750
147 N Main Street, West Bend, WI 53095
Wyoming: The Tremor at Little Shop of Burgers
Who wouldn't want to visit the horror-themed Casper place, Little Shop of Burgers? The restaurant has won best burger in Casper 2 years in a row. The owners say The Tremor, a bacon cheeseburger is their biggest seller. A perfectly seasoned beef patty pairs with bacon and your choice of cheese. The burger carries the spooky name, Tremor.
(307) 234-3472
1040 N Center St, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
We used several sources to bring you this list. Some states have beef councils that hold yearly contests for the best burger. Who would know better than beef experts? Many local television and radio stations hold annual burger brackets where the locals get to vote for their favorite — locals certainly know what they like. Local food bloggers have their fingers on the pulse of the dining scene and are excellent sources for finding the best of anything. Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews are a great way to determine which burgers people are eating and enjoying.
When looking for a good burger, it's helpful to know these 10 burger red flags to look out for. Even Gordon Ramsey avoids one fast food burger, so stay informed. Whether at home or on the road, give some of these burgers a try. You may find a new favorite in a combination of ingredients you never knew existed.