The Best Burger You Can Find In Every State

Every nation and culture has its signature foods, and the U.S. is no different. As the old commercial stated, "Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, etc." In truth, hot dogs and apple pie are closely associated with America. But we have another item that is every bit a part of the food culture. That would be the hamburger. According to IBIS World, as of 2024, there are over 84,000 burger restaurants in the nation. That includes American burger chains, as well as smaller joints.

Let's face it — as a nation, we love burgers of all kinds. Chefs have shown considerable creativity in crafting hamburgers that go beyond putting a patty on a bun. There are some one-of-a-kind burgers in the U.S. No matter where you live, or where you might travel to, there will be plenty of places with delicious burgers. Wouldn't it be nice to know where you can get the best burger in each of the 50 states? We have tracked them down for you and present them here in this handy list. You're welcome.

Alabama: The Butch Burger at Butch Cassidy's Cafe

Butch Burger with top bun pulled off showing patty, cheese, and bacon, pickles Butch Cassidy's Cafe/Facebook

Mobile's Butch Cassidy's Cafe was voted one of the South's 20 best burger joints. Specifically recommended is the restaurant's signature Butch Burger. The hearty burger starts with a 7-ounce beef patty and includes bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, and pickles. Butch's says of its beloved Butch Burger: "It's what's between the buns that counts." Butch's has been in business since 1993 and with a burger this good, it's easy to see how it has lasted this long.

butchcassidys.com

(251) 450-0690

60 N Florida St, Mobile, AL 36607

Alaska: Burger Stop Cheeseburger at Tommy's Burger Stop

Burger Stop Cheeeburger with bacon on white and red checked paper Tommy's Burger Stop/Facebook

Anchorage is a logical place to look for Alaska's best burger. Tommy's Burger Stop — around since 2002 — hit the top of the list in the Anchorage Daily News' best burger survey. The Burger Stop Cheeseburger is an Australian beef patty — fresh, not frozen — seasoned with just a bit of Cajun spice. With American cheese on a toasted, freshly-made potato bun, this burger is one you don't want to miss.

tommysburgerstop.com

Multiple locations

Arizona: The Great Big One at The Chuckbox

Great Big One in a styrofoam box with fries The Chuckbox/Facebook

AZcentral held a bracket burger contest with its readers, and the winner was the Great Big One at The Chuckbox. The largest burger on the menu, this tasty treat is a half-pound patty of the place's special beef, charbroiled with a choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, or jalapeño Jack cheese, and a variety of flavorful burger toppings. The Chuckbox says it has been "Serving award winning burgers since 1972."

thechuckbox.com

(480) 968-4712

202 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Arkansas: The Big Daddy Burger at Johnson's Country Cookin'

Big Daddy Burger on a plate with french fries Johnson's Country Cookin'/Facebook

The Big Daddy Burger at Johnson's Country Cookin' — which launched in 2023 — has been named by local experts as the best in the state in 2025. Three beef patties are the base of this monster, and they share the toasted brioche bun with triple bacon, triple cheese, and your choice of tasty toppings.

facebook.com/p/Johnsons-Country-Cookin-100089017912794

(870) 368-5454

745 E Main St, Melbourne, AR 72556

California: The Smashed Double Cheeseburger at For the Win

Hand holding a For the Win double smash cheeseburger Mike Bertino/Facebook

Multiple local outlets have reported that the best burger in California is the Smashed Double Cheeseburger at For the Win, which was launched in 2020. It features two 3-ounce top-quality smashed beef patties with grilled onions, pickles, and the special fry sauce on a toasted Martin's potato roll.

forthewin.com

Multiple locations

Colorado: The Double CheeseburgerBud's Cafe & Bar

Bud's Double cheeseburger on paper in a basket Steve McGrew/Facebook

Denver's KDVR counted up 4,000 votes in its bracket, and the winner — with 57% of the votes in the final round — was the Double Cheeseburger at Bud's Cafe & Bar. The Sedalia restaurant was also featured on "Restaurants Near Me." The burger is a simple one, done to perfection — two nicely cooked patties with cheese on a bun and your choice of toppings.

buds-cafe-bar.menu-world.com

(303) 688-9967

5453 Manhart St, Sedalia, CO 80135

Connecticut: The Steamed Cheeseburger at K LaMay's

Steamed cheeseburger on a plastic plate with fries K LaMay's/Facebook

In the Nutmeg State, steamed cheeseburgers are the local specialty, and K LaMay's has been called the best at preparing this Connecticut staple. The steaming process leaves the meat juicy while draining away a lot of the fat. You have a choice of cheese and other toppings to make the perfect burger for you.

klamayssteamedcheeseburgers.com

(203) 237-8326

690 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06340

Delaware: The Three Cheese Bacon Burger at 2 Fat Guys

Cheese bacon burger with top bun off showing patty, cheese, bacon, and lettuce 2FatGuys American Grill/Facebook

A place called 2 Fat Guys almost certainly serves a good burger, and it does. Google reviewers find the Three Cheese Bacon Burger delicious. Good Morning Philadelphia featured 2 Fat Guys, naming it the best burger in Delaware. The half-pound patty is perfectly cooked with Swiss, Jack, cheddar cheese, and bacon, with your choice of toppings.

2fatguys.net

(302) 307-1023

701 Ace Memorial Dr, Hockessin, DE 19707

Florida: The Cowy Burger at Cowy Burger

Cowy burger partly wrapped in paper on a paper lined metal pan Cowy Burgers/Facebook

The namesake burger of Cowy Burger in Miami won the Very Best Burger Award at the 2024 South Beach Wine & Food Festival. An Angus smash patty shares the bun with bacon jam, American cheese, grilled onions, and the special Cowy Sauce for a Sunshine State taste sensation.

cowyburger.com

223 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Georgia: The Classic Double Burger at NFA Burger

NFA Classic Double Burger on a plate NFA Burger/Facebook

Voted by Southern Living as Georgia's best burger, the Classic Double Burger at NFA Burger is a perfectly cooked patty with melted American cheese. Pickles and mustard top the burger, all encased in a buttery bun with a hint of sweetness. It's the Sassy Sauce that puts it over the top. Sweet with a little heat, it is a nice complement to the other flavors.

nfaburger.com

Multiple locations

Hawaii: The Aloha Tower at Teddy's Bigger Burgers

Aloha Tower sitting in front of a blue and yellow background Teddy's Bigger Burgers/Facebook

The state capitol seems a good place to look for Hawaii's best burger, and Honolulu doesn't disappoint. Two personalities from a local radio station did a blind taste test and were fans of Teddy's Bigger Burgers. The Aloha Tower is the biggest of the big. This behemoth has 1 ⅓ pounds of beef across four different patties from other burgers. Teddy's challenges patrons to finish this delicious giant of a burger.

teddysbb.com

Multiple locations

Idaho: The Hemi Challenge at Garage Cafe

Hemi Challenge burger on a tray lined with paper, a pile of french fries and containers of sauce The Garage Cafe/Facebook

A radio personality who has tried many burgers in several states chose the Garage Cafe in Notus as the best burger not just in Idaho, but the best from the Gem State to Maine. That is quite an endorsement. Particularly noteworthy is the spot's Hemi Challenge, a monstrous 2-pound patty loaded up with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions and served with fries or tater tots.

facebook.com/thegaragecafeidaho

(208) 459-2207

228 Elgin Ave, Notus, ID 83656

Illinois: The Turkey Burger at That's a Burger

Open turkey burger on paper, patty and grilled onions on bottom bun, lettuce and tomato on top That's A Burger/Facebook

Rockford radio personality Sweet Lenny states that one small Chicago joint, That's a Burger, has the best burgers in the state. His opinion is echoed elsewhere online. Although beef burgers tend to be the most popular, at That's a Burger, it's the Turkey Burger that truly stands out. 

thatsaburgermenu.com

(773) 721-6777

8301 S Stony Island Ave, Chicago, IL 60617

Indiana: he Garlic Three Cheese Burger at BRU Burger Bar

Garlic Three Cheese Burger on a metal tray BRU Burger Bar/Facebook

Local radio stations have called BRU Burger Bar the best in the Hoosier State. The Garlic Three Cheese Burger is one you have to try. The locally-sourced beef patty shares a freshly baked bun with American, Swiss, and mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, and truffle aioli. Quite a combo of flavors.

bruburgerbar.com

Multiple locations

Iowa: The Humpback Burger at Halftime Bar & Grill

Humpback Burger on paper with the top slid back to show the inside Halftime Bar & Grill/Facebook

The Iowa Beef Council held its annual competition, and the winner for 2025 is the Halftime Bar & Grill in Pleasantville. The judges really liked the Humpback Burger, an 8-ounce patty topped with ham, pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions, and bacon. The tasty contents are then covered with smoky house sauce.

facebook.com/p/Halftime-Bar-Grill-100089571252392/

(515) 481-9053

107 N Jefferson St, Pleasantville, IA 50225

Kansas: The Triple Cheeseburger at Bob's Grill

Cheeseburger on a plate next to a pile of french fries Bob's Grill/Facebook

Out of the top 11 burgers in the state, Bob's Grill in Pittsburg comes out on top. The Triple Cheeseburger is the most recommended burger on the menu. Nothing fancy, just three well-cooked beef patties with mustard, pickles, and the option of grilled onions, on a tasty bun. Sometimes, basic is best, and this is the case here. Bob's Grill promises a warm atmosphere where every patron is treated "like family."

bobsgrill1106.com

(620) 224-9738

1014 N Broadway St, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Kentucky: The Juicy Farm Burger at Holy Grale

Juicy Farm Burger on a plate Holy Grale/Facebook

Enjoy Travel rated the 25 best burgers in the Bluegrass State, and the aptly-named Holy Grale snagged the winning spot. You can enjoy your burger with a brew in the beer garden. The "juicy farm beef burger" is recommended. Sitting on a tasty double smash patty are American cheese, pickles, onions, and haus sauce.

thegrales.com

Multiple locations

Louisiana: The Heavy Hit Burger at George's Restaurant

Heavy Hitter Burger on a plate next to hash browns George's Restaurant/Facebook

The Heavy Hit Burger at George's Restaurant consistently ranks high on lists of the best burger in Louisiana, and it's even won a "best burger" award a time or two. A large and delicious patty is perfectly cooked and topped with American cheese, tomato, and fresh avocado. The flavors combine to make a burger that takes the prize.

georgesbr.com

Multiple locations

Maine: The Black and Blue Burger at Blazes Burgers

Black and Blue Burger on Plate with top bun off, next to frenche fries and a container of sauce Blazes Burgers/Facebook

Though Maine has plenty of delicious burger joints, Blazes Burgers in Westbrook gets a special shoutout from local radio stations. This is backed by over 620 Google reviews and an average rating of 4.8 stars. Multiple reviewers had the Black and Blue burger and loved it. A 6-ounce patty is covered with a blue cheese crumble, bacon, sweet bourbon sauce, and served on a brioche bun.

blazesburgers.org

(207) 591-0331

861 Main St, Westbrook, ME 04092

Maryland: The Steeze at Steeze Burger

Black-gloved hand holding a Steeze Double Cheeseburger Steeze Burger/Facebook

Maryland is best known for crab, but it's got some great burgers, too. In a ranking of the top 10 best burgers in the D.C. area in 2023, the Steeze Burger in Gaithersburg ranked at the top. The restaurant's namesake double cheeseburger was considered the best of the best. Two dry-aged patties, made from locally sourced beef, with marrow in the blend, are complemented by American cheese, steamed onions, pickles, and sit on a seeded Martin's roll.

steezeburgers.com

Pop-up locations

Massachusetts: The Famous Lewis at Lewis' Bar and Grill

Famous Lewis Burger on a plate LEWIS/Facebook

Taste of Massachusetts polled more than 1,000 burger lovers in the Bay State, and the fan favorite was Lewis's Bar and Grill in Norwood. Local publications say the best burger at the eatery is the Famous Lewis burger. Its unusual combination of a patty, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, and egg salad makes for a taste sensation.

lewisbarandgrill.com

(781) 762-8928

92 Central St, Norwood, MA 02062

Michigan: Moo, Oink & Quack at The Old Goat Tavern

Moo Oink and Quack burger on paper in a basket with a side of fries The Old Goat Tavern/Facebook

When a Michigan travel blog toured the state searching for its best burger, The Old Goat Tavern's Moo, Oink & Quack came in second (alas, the establishment that took the top spot has since closed). The burger is comprised of two patties with cheese and bacon, but between them sits a buffalo chicken tender. With buffalo mayo added, this burger is loaded with flavor.

oldgoattavern.com

(269) 382-6000

2731 West Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Minnesota: The Juicy Lucy at Matt's Bar and Grill

Jucy Lucy burger from Matt's Bar and Grill on white paper Matt's Bar/Facebook

Minnesotans are proud of their state's unique burger, the Jucy Lucy. Two longtime Minneapolis establishments claim to have invented the tasty treat. The 5-8 Club and Matt's Bar and Grill went head-to-head in a taste test, and Matt's was declared the winner. A Jucy Lucy has the cheese melted to liquid perfection and lives up to its name.

mattsbar.com

(612) 722-7072

3500 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Mississippi: The Jumbo No. 3 at Phillips Drive-In

Jumbo No. 3 Dressed Hamburger on a wooden countertop PDI/Phillips Drive-In/Facebook

Known locally as PDI, this little drive-in sports a sign claiming it has the best burger in America. That's debatable, but it has been called one of the 20 best burger joints in the South. The Jumbo No. 3 dressed hamburger has been particularly named as being a customer favorite. A tasty beef patty shares the bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo, and comes with a side of tater tots.

phillips-drive-in.res-menu.com

(601) 426-2265

330 S Magnolia St, Laurel, MS 39440

Missouri: The 5 Star Burger at 5 Star Burgers

Five Star Burger on a tray next to a piece of lettuce, a tomato slice, a slice of red onion, and three pickle 5 Star Burgers - St. Louis/Facebook

5 Star Burgers is the home of what some consider to be the Show Me state's number one burger. Its namesake 5 Star Burger is loved by the locals. A Black Angus burger patty is paired with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Simplicity at its finest.

fivestarburgersstl.com

(314) 720-4350

8125 Maryland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63105

Montana: I'm Your Huckleberry at The Burger Dive

I'm Your Huckleberry Burger on a paper plate The Burger Dive/Facebook

Given that it's been named among the top 10 burgers in the nation and that it's seen wins at the World Food Championship, The Burger Dive is the clear best burger place in Montana. The I'm Your Huckleberry Burger is one of a few that has put the Billings eatery in the winner's circle. The ⅓ pound beef patty is enhanced by roasted red pepper mayo, goat cheese, arugula, and huckleberry hatch chili barbecue sauce. A Grains of Montana bun holds this gourmet burger nicely.

theburgerdive.com

(406) 281-8292

114 N 27th St, Billings, MT 59101

Nebraska: The Croque Garçon at Block 16

Croque Garçon on a metal tray with the top bun off Block 16/Facebook

A local Nebraska blogger chose the Croque Garçon at Block 16 in Omaha as the best burger in the Cornhusker State. Alton Brown, so discerning that he has a cocktail he orders to test the bartenders, calls The Croque Garçon the best burger in the country. A ciabatta roll holds an all-natural ⅓-pound beef patty with cheese, ham, a sunny-side-up egg, green onion, truffle mayo, and mustard for a burger you won't soon forget.

block16omaha.com

(402) 342-1220

1611 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68106

Nevada : The Fukuburger at Fukuburger

Fukuburger on a paper-lined basket next to side of fries on a tray with another basket of fries fukuburger/facebook

As the most populated city in Nevada, Las Vegas is a good place to find the best burger in the state. Fukuburger has two Vegas locations and a food truck, and its namesake burger, with its Japanese twist, was voted the city's best burger. The tasty burger is a fukubeef patty with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onions, the restaurant's Fuku sauce, and a drizzle of wasabi mayo.

fukuburger.com

Multiple locations

New Hampshire: The Poutine Burger at Harley Jack's Burgers & Brews

Close-up of Harley Jack's Poutine Burger Harley Jack's Burgers & Brews/Facebook

New Hampshire radio station WMUR conducted a poll of its viewers, and they chose the Poutine Burger at Harley Jack's Burgers and Brews as the best in the state. Poutine is popular in the Northeastern states, and this burger captures that signature flavor in its patty topped with french fries, gravy, and burned cheese curds.

harleyjacks.com

(603) 539-5379

1020 Rt 16, Ossipee, NH 03864

New Jersey: The Blend at Burger Barr

Close-up of Blend Burger on paper Burger Barr/Facebook

Out of 43 top burgers in the Garden State, The Blend, served by Burger Barr in Sewell, has been called the absolute best. A patty made with a blend of chuck and brisket pairs with your choice of several tasty cheeses and toppings.

burgerbarr.com

(856) 218-5830

508 Hurffville Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080

New Mexico: The Famous Owl Burger at The Original Owl Bar & Cafe

Famous Owl Burger on a plate The Original Owl Bar & Cafe/Facebook

A local food blogger and her husband traveled throughout New Mexico in search of the best burger in the state, and they seem to have found it at The Owl Bar & Cafe in San Antonio. The Famous Owl Burger contains New Mexico's staple green chiles in a delicious sauce on a patty topped with cheese and lettuce.

sanantonioowl.com

(575) 835-9946

77 U.S. Highway 380, San Antonio, NM 87832

New York: The Ghost Burger at The Butcher's Son

Ghost Burger on a metal platter Butcher's Son Corning/Facebook

Looking for the best burger in New York? Look no further than the 2025 winner of an annual state burger competition — the Ghost Burger served at Corning's The Butcher's Son. Two grass-fed beef patties are topped with provolone cheese, candied jalapeños, jalapeño basil pickles, and barbecue sauce for a tasty burger that brings the heat.

butcherssoncorning.com

(607) 973-2220

127 W Market St, Corning, NY 14830

North Carolina: The Bobo at Al's Burger Shack

Hands holding a Bobo Burger over a basket of fries with Best Burger Ribbon and text with Al's logo Al's Burger Shack/Facebook

A North Carolina radio station chose the Bobo Chili Cheeseburger at Al's Burger Shack in Chapel Hill as the best in North Carolina. A beef patty combines with American cheese, mustard, Al's house-made chili, onions, and slaw for a filling burger packed with flavor.

alsburgershack.com

Multiple locations

North Dakota: The Montana Burger at Old 281 Tavern

Montana Burger with a side of fries on newspaper Old 281 Tavern/Facebook

The Old 281 Tavern in Minnewauken has been called the best burger joint in the state; in particular, local radio personalities name its Montana burger the best. A tasty beef patty is enhanced by huckleberry sauce, Swiss cheese, and bacon. A little sweetness, a little saltiness — one great burger.

facebook.com/old281tavern

(701) 473-0281

241 6th St E, Minnewaukan, ND 58351

Ohio: The Avon Burger at Heck's Cafe Restaurant

Avon Burger on a plate with fries and a small bowl of ketchup Hecks Cafe/Facebook

Heck's Cafe has been named the best burger place in Cleveland for 2025, and it's not the first time the spot has won this title. The restaurant has been in business in Ohio for over 50 years and now has three locations in the state. Patrons especially like the Avon Burger. A unique combination of truffled potato sticks, baby arugula, blue cheese, and balsamic candied onions elevates the beef patty to gourmet heights.

heckscafe.com

Multiple locations

Oklahoma: The Onion Burger at Nic's Grill

Four Onion Burgers sitting on a griddle Nic's Grill/Facebook

Readers of The Oklahoman voted in the site's burger bracket and chose Nic's Grill as the best burger joint in Oklahoma. When the popular location appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Guy Fieri tried the Onion Burger and enjoyed it. A cheeseburger loaded with tasty caramelized onions (and your choice of toppings) is a burger you need to try.

nics-grill.site

(405) 626-3839

1201 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Oregon: The Bulgogi Burger at Five Stars Family Burger

Bulgogi Burger and fries in front of coke can stephan_aguilar81/Instagram

The unique Bulgogi Burger at Five Stars Family Burger in Cornelius, Oregon is considered by quite a few to be the state's best. Outstanding reviews on various platforms back up that choice. The Korean-inspired burger has bulgogi beef, bulgogi sauce, and spicy kimchi on the bun, alongside your choice of toppings.

five-stars-family-burger.cuba-cafe.com

(503) 863-8740

1284 E Baseline St, Cornelius, OR 97113

Pennsylvania: The Field Burger at The Field Burger & Tap

Dambach-ery Burgers on a wooden table with fries in a metal cup and a glass of beer The Field Burger and Tap/Facebook

The best burger in the Keystone State is not the one with the unconventional burger topping. Rather, The Field Burger & Tap has been deemed the best burger place in the Keystone State. The A local newspaper was impressed with the Dambach-ery, a combo burger/Philly cheesesteak. With plenty of rib eye, plenty of cheese, veggies, and roasted garlic parmesan mayo, what's not to like?

thefieldburgerandtap.com

(814) 234-8000

1 Country Club Ln, State College, PA 16803

Rhode Island: The Crunch Burger at Harry's Bar & Burger

Two hands holding up two Crunch Burger sliders Harry's Bar & Burger/Facebook

A Providence newspaper reports that Harry's Bar & Burger's Crunch Burger was named the best in Rhode Island, and we have to say, it's not hard to imagine why. A delicious patty with cheese, lettuce, pickles, and special sauce is piled with breaded fried onion rings for added flavor and the crunch that gives it its name. A potato roll holds it all together.

harrysbarburger.com

Multiple locations

South Carolina: Basic Cheeseburger at Hamburger Joe's

Double cheeseburger and fries plated on wooden table ceelostsworld/Instagram

Sometimes just a basic cheeseburger does the trick, and according to a local radio station, the best in South Carolina is at Hamburger Joe's. A South Carolina newspaper agrees. The burger is perfectly cooked, and you can build it how you like with a variety of choices for cheese, toppings, and condiments.

hamburgerjoes.com

Multiple locations

South Dakota: The Angry Neighbor Neighbors Grub And Pub

Angry Neighbor Burger on newspaper with the South Dakota Best Burger logo Neighbors Grub and Pub/Facebook

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council has declared the Angry Neighbor at Neighbors Grub and Pub the state's best burger. A very generous half-pound patty sits on a bun with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, hatch green chilis, and jalapeños, and covered with the house Angry Neighbor sauce.

facebook.com/Neighborsgrubandpub

(605) 716-7688

7280 Freedom Ln, Summerset, SD 57718

Tennessee: Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger at Blue Moose Burgers and Wings

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger on blue and white checked paper in a basket Blue Moose Burgers and Wings - Pigeon Forge, TN/Facebook

According to online reviews, Blue Moose Burgers and Wings' Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger is the best in the Volunteer State. It's two sandwiches in one — in lieu of a bun, two grilled cheese sandwiches house the half-pound beef patty.

bluemooseburgersandwings.com

Multiple locations

Texas: Maple & Motor

Two cheeseburgers wrapped in paper Maple and Motor/Facebook

There are so many burger joints in Texas, but an area radio station says the best in the Lone Star State is Maple & Motor in Dallas. Reviews also show that locals love the cheeseburger. It's a half-pound grilled beef patty dressed Texas-style with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and mustard on a toasted bun. You get your choice of American, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese.

mapleandmotor.com

Multiple locations

Utah: The Celestial Burger at Lucky 13 Bar & Grill

Close-up photo of Lucky 13 burger with onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, beef Lucky 13

Reviewers on multiple platforms have praised Lucky 13 Bar & Grill enough to earn it the title of best burger in Utah. The Celestial Burger is a big favorite. The tasty patty is paired with house-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and the house barbecue sauce.

lucky13slc.com

(801) 487-4418

135 W 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Vermont: The LaPlatte River Burger at The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

LaPlatte River Angus Beef Burger on a plate with fries and pickles The Farmhouse Tap & Grill/Facebook

A Vermont magazine has chosen The Farmhouse Tap & Grill in Burlington as the best burger place in Vermont every year since 2010. That's quite a streak. The LaPlatte River Angus Farm Beef Burger is the magazine's recommendation for a beef burger. A tasty Angus patty with local arugula and pickled red onion makes a great base. You can add roasted mushrooms, smokehouse bacon, and/or Cabot cheddar.

burlington.farmhousetg.com

Multiple locations

Virginia: The Empire Burger at Gourmet Burger Bistro

Close-up of Empire Burger without top bun at Gourmet Burger Bistro Gourmet Burger Bistro/Facebook

The best burger in Virginia is reportedly the Empire Burger at the Suffolk eatery Gourmet Burger. A hand-pressed beef patty is just part of the deal. This incredible burger also includes filet mignon, sautéed onions and peppers, lettuce and tomato, and American cheese.

gourmetburgerbistrova.com

(757) 809-1296

202 E Washington St, Suffolk, VA 23434

Washington: The Big Miner at Miner's Drive-In Restaurant

Big Miner Burger on foil on a tray Miner's Drive-In Restaurant/Facebook

A local radio station says the Big Miner burger at this 77-year-old restaurant is the best in the state. The namesake signature burger holds a beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and the secret relish on a big sesame bun. You also have the option to add cheese — simple, filling, and delicious.

facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070098702208

(509) 457-8194

2415 S 1st St. Yakima, Washington 98903

West Virginia: The House Burger at Farmer's Daughter Market & Butcher

Black-gloved hand holding a House Burger Farmer's Daughter Market & Butcher/Facebook

Farmer's Daughter Market & Butcher has been said to have the best burgers in the state of West Virginia. The House Burger is the one and only burger on the menu, and is the obvious winner. It's simplicity done right with a dry-aged patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickled red onion, and Duke's mayonnaise.

farmersdaughterwv.com

(304) 856-2550

2908 NW Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711

Wisconsin: The Brazen Beer Cheeseburger at Brazen Head Pub

Brazen Beer Cheeseburger and fries sitting on plate next to sauce Jaron Gilbert/Facebook

The Wisconsin Beef Council announced its 2025 winner for best burger in the state, and it's the Brazen Beer Cheeseburger at the Brazen Head Pub in West Bend. It's quite a meal with a half-pound Angus beef patty, cheddar and Harp beer cheese, bacon, and onion rings on a pretzel roll.

brazenheadwi.com

(262) 334-9750

147 N Main Street, West Bend, WI 53095

Wyoming: The Tremor at Little Shop of Burgers

Tremor Bacon Cheeseburger in a paper-lined basket with a side of fries Little Shop of Burgers/Facebook

Who wouldn't want to visit the horror-themed Casper place, Little Shop of Burgers? The restaurant has won best burger in Casper 2 years in a row. The owners say The Tremor, a bacon cheeseburger is their biggest seller. A perfectly seasoned beef patty pairs with bacon and your choice of cheese. The burger carries the spooky name, Tremor.

sogooditsscary.com

(307) 234-3472

1040 N Center St, Casper, WY 82601

Methodology

We used several sources to bring you this list. Some states have beef councils that hold yearly contests for the best burger. Who would know better than beef experts? Many local television and radio stations hold annual burger brackets where the locals get to vote for their favorite — locals certainly know what they like. Local food bloggers have their fingers on the pulse of the dining scene and are excellent sources for finding the best of anything. Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews are a great way to determine which burgers people are eating and enjoying.

When looking for a good burger, it's helpful to know these 10 burger red flags to look out for. Even Gordon Ramsey avoids one fast food burger, so stay informed. Whether at home or on the road, give some of these burgers a try. You may find a new favorite in a combination of ingredients you never knew existed.

