The Unconventional Burger Topping That Will Have You Screaming For More

Fans of the gastronomically unusual might be tempted to hit the road and head for Girardville, Pennsylvania for a burger that can't help but make you do a double take. For decades, a no-frills, lunch counter-style eatery in the small town has been serving up burgers topped with Marshmallow Fluff. Burgers and marshmallows may sound like two things that should never go together, but locals can't get enough of the Fluff Screamer.

The Fluff-crowned burger at Tony's Lunch adds a finishing mound of the marshmallow creme to its original Screamer burger, which gets its name from the fiery, thick chili sauce that tops the patty. The Fluff Screamer is made with a burger, the secret recipe hot chili sauce, diced raw onions, a generous pat of butter, and Marshmallow Fluff. American cheese is optional, including "quick cheese" which is put on the burger after it comes off the grill and gets melty from its heat.

The sweet marshmallow creme, spicy chili sauce, salty cheese, savory burger, and onions balance each other as they blend to create an unexpectedly delicious flavor. The Fluff does cascade down the sides of the burger as it warms up, which makes for a messy, sticky eating experience, but the burger's many fans don't seem to mind. The Fluff Screamer can be ordered "S&S" or "SOS" for an even bigger punch of heat, putting the hot chili sauce on both sides of the burger.