Gordon Ramsay Avoids One Fast Food Burger At All Costs
Gordon Ramsay's fierce opinions on bad food are likely the most well-documented things about the beloved chef; after all, many of Ramsay's most popular TV shows — from "Hell's Kitchen" to "Master Chef" — include him criticizing chefs for poor form in the kitchen and what they end up putting on the plate. However, when it comes to fast food, Ramsay has proven to be even more ruthless with his criticism, especially when it comes to McDonald's.
Unlike Ramsay's glowing reviews of In-N-Out and its signature Animal Style burgers, his take on McDonald's is that it's absolutely dreadful. His first well-known attack on the juggernaut burger chain came back in 2007 in an interview with The Independent that has been preserved online by GrubStreet. When the subject of McDonald's came up, Ramsay called back to the "Super Size Me" documentary — something we probably shouldn't have been forced to watch in high school nutrition class — to launch his verbal attack. "Did you see what happened to that guy who ate fast food for 30 days in the 'Super Size Me' documentary?" Ramsay asked rhetorically, "To turn around after that and say that McDonald's is consistent: it is consistently bland."
Ramsay's disdain for McDonald's carries on to this day
Gordon Ramsay was even more specific in his criticism of McDonald's later in the 2007 interview, looking towards the low quality of Big Macs in particular. "Strip a Big Mac back of everything it's filled up with and you've got two bland basics: fat and fodder," Ramsay quipped, "When you think of how exciting it is to make a hamburger from a chef's point of view [...] then why do you have to buy that crap?" Needless to say, the Big Mac joins the long list of foods that Ramsay avoids at all costs.
And if you thought that the legendary celebrity chef's opinion on McDonald's has softened over the years, think again. In a video posted to TikTok (an app that Ramsay has been using to criticize users' recipes and cooking methods in recent years), the "Kitchen Nightmares" star came down on the use of McDonald's chicken nuggets and French fries in a TikToker's customized sandwich recipe. "McDonald's? McCrap!" Ramsay slammed, "Dude, you've lost the plot."