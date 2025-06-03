Gordon Ramsay Avoids One Fast Food Burger At All Costs

Gordon Ramsay's fierce opinions on bad food are likely the most well-documented things about the beloved chef; after all, many of Ramsay's most popular TV shows — from "Hell's Kitchen" to "Master Chef" — include him criticizing chefs for poor form in the kitchen and what they end up putting on the plate. However, when it comes to fast food, Ramsay has proven to be even more ruthless with his criticism, especially when it comes to McDonald's.

Unlike Ramsay's glowing reviews of In-N-Out and its signature Animal Style burgers, his take on McDonald's is that it's absolutely dreadful. His first well-known attack on the juggernaut burger chain came back in 2007 in an interview with The Independent that has been preserved online by GrubStreet. When the subject of McDonald's came up, Ramsay called back to the "Super Size Me" documentary — something we probably shouldn't have been forced to watch in high school nutrition class — to launch his verbal attack. "Did you see what happened to that guy who ate fast food for 30 days in the 'Super Size Me' documentary?" Ramsay asked rhetorically, "To turn around after that and say that McDonald's is consistent: it is consistently bland."