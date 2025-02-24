11 One-Of-A-Kind Burgers In The US You Need To Try

Burgers are one of the true staples of American cuisine. As of 2023, it was estimated that over 83,000 burger restaurants were operating across the U.S. That's a lot of meaty sandwiches — but the typical beef patties on a bun with ketchup and some veggies can get pretty boring, no matter how good they taste.

It may seem that the burger has limited configurations, but nothing could be further from the truth. There are many creative chefs who have used different kinds of patties, buns, toppings, and methods of cooking to serve unforgettable variations on the good old hamburger. Of course, you can try crafting some unique homemade burger recipes in your kitchen or with a grill, but sometimes you just want that restaurant experience. Fortunately, with a little travel, adventurous burger connoisseurs can find some truly one-of-a-kind burgers throughout the nation.

We have searched high and low to locate 11 burgers that you won't find anywhere else. If you are a burger-loving traveler, you can add visits to these restaurants in every corner of America to your itinerary. You just might find a new favorite — and some of these menu items will make for fascinating conversation topics with fellow burger fanatics.