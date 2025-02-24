11 One-Of-A-Kind Burgers In The US You Need To Try
Burgers are one of the true staples of American cuisine. As of 2023, it was estimated that over 83,000 burger restaurants were operating across the U.S. That's a lot of meaty sandwiches — but the typical beef patties on a bun with ketchup and some veggies can get pretty boring, no matter how good they taste.
It may seem that the burger has limited configurations, but nothing could be further from the truth. There are many creative chefs who have used different kinds of patties, buns, toppings, and methods of cooking to serve unforgettable variations on the good old hamburger. Of course, you can try crafting some unique homemade burger recipes in your kitchen or with a grill, but sometimes you just want that restaurant experience. Fortunately, with a little travel, adventurous burger connoisseurs can find some truly one-of-a-kind burgers throughout the nation.
We have searched high and low to locate 11 burgers that you won't find anywhere else. If you are a burger-loving traveler, you can add visits to these restaurants in every corner of America to your itinerary. You just might find a new favorite — and some of these menu items will make for fascinating conversation topics with fellow burger fanatics.
The Godfather at Vinny's Smokin' Good Burgers & Sandwiches (North Bend, Oregon)
Former supermarket meat cutter Vinny Catanzaro followed a dream to open Vinny's Smokin' Good Burgers & Sandwiches in North Bend, Oregon back in 2017. The eatery lives up to its name with an incredible collection of mafia-themed burgers. The most unique of them all — and one of the favorites for locals — is aptly named The Godfather.
This delicious, meaty behemoth presents an offer you can't refuse. Between two buns sit a pair of beef patties, a very generous serving of pulled pork, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese, all topped with a whiskey barbecue sauce. If that sounds like a lot of food, you're right. In fact, you may end up with lunch for the next two days from the leftovers of this gargantuan burger.
Eating a Godfather is about far more than just stuffing your face. Your taste buds will have a blast as they experience an amazing blend of flavors and textures, from the creaminess of the cheese to the smokiness of the pulled pork to the saltiness of its bacon. Add in the sweetness of the onions and the earthiness of the mushrooms, and you've got every flavor your palate could want, all in one burger.
(541) 756-2221
3385 Broadway Ave, North Bend, OR 97459
Yenta Burger at JewBoy Burgers (Austin, Texas)
Following a Jewish upbringing amid the Latino community of El Paso, Texas, Mo Pittle draws on his diverse roots to serve blended specialties at his Austin restaurant, JewBoy Burgers. Pittle first opened a food truck in 2016, and it became a hit with locals and visitors. In 2020 he launched a full-fledged restaurant, where one of the most popular offerings is the Yenta Burger.
The word "yenta" is derived from Yiddish, meaning "gossiper" — and this burger can certainly get you talking. It's made with a ⅓-pound beef patty smashed over sautéed onions, which is placed on a potato roll. Next it's given two slices of cheese, lettuce, pickles, and mustard. Then comes the unique part. Sitting on top of the patty is a crispy, golden-brown potato latke. Anyone familiar with the history of latkes will know that these deep-fried treats are traditional Hanukkah fare, but you don't have to be Jewish to love a latke, and this delicacy actually pairs beautifully with a beefy cheeseburger. Potatoes and burgers are a natural combination, and with the Yenta Burger, you don't even need fries.
Beyond the Yenta, Pittle serves burritos and flautas, along with several other unique burgers, including the Rio Grande Reuben with pastrami, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and grilled sauerkraut. If you like spice, try the A**hole from El Paso. It's a burger piled with American and pepper Jack cheese, fried jalapeño strings, and salsa made from serrano peppers and chile de arbol.
(512) 291-3358
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751
Deep-fried burgers at Dyer's (Memphis, Tennessee)
A burger doesn't have to contain unusual ingredients to be unique. Sometimes, the method of cooking does the trick. Dyer's Burgers, a cafe in Memphis, Tennessee, has been famous for deep-frying its patties since not long after it was opened in 1912 by Elmer "Doc" Dyer. Other places deep-fry burgers, but the way Dyer's does it is different. The grease used for cooking the patties is the same grease that Doc used nearly 100 years ago.
According to a Southern Living interview with Dyer's owner Kendall Robertson, this cooking technique dates back to one night long ago when the cook forgot to change the grease. Robertson says that "the next day somebody came in and ate a burger, and was like, 'That's the best burger I've ever had in my life!'"
Doc knew he was onto something. It may sound dangerous and unhealthy, but Robertson insists that the grease is strained and seasoned every night, and is absolutely safe. The patties are cooked in massive skillets that can hold up to 75 burgers. Many regulars are fond of "double dipping" at Dyer's, when the entire burger, bun and all, is dipped into the grease after the patty is cooked.
Any restaurant that can stay in business for that long must be doing something right. Given that Dyer's uses 750-1,000 pounds of ground beef weekly, the café's clientele apparently agrees.
(901) 527-3937
205 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103
The Sunday Morning at Hidden Spot (San Francisco, California)
San Francisco is a popular tourist destination, and anyone who visits the Bay Area needs to find a Hidden Spot. There are three locations of this burger purveyor, all of them concealed within different bars. The menu boasts a wide variety of delicious burgers, and one of the most unique options is the Sunday Morning.
You can think of this one-of-a-kind burger as brunch on a bun. The Sunday Morning starts with a half-pound Wagyu beef patty, cooked to medium. Next this is piled high with Swiss cheese, honey-cured bacon, a fried egg, and tater tots — but it doesn't stop there. Hot toppings like pickled jalapeños, habanero aioli, and spicy mayo are added, along with the restaurant's own "Hidden Sauce". All that's missing is a mimosa.
The menu features many other Wagyu-based burgers, along with hot sandwiches, wings, and other elevated versions of typical bar food. To accommodate San Francisco's many plant-based eaters, Hidden Spot offers vegan options, too.
Multiple locations
Whipper Burger at Hawkins House of Burgers (Los Angeles, California)
Ever have one of those days when you can't decide between a burger, a spicy sausage, or a pastrami sandwich? If you're in LA, you owe it to your carnivorous self to stop by Hawkins House of Burgers, where you can enjoy all three meaty treats together on the ingenious Whipper Burger, a favorite at this Watts eatery.
This community-focused restaurant is owned by Cynthia Hawkins, and the business has been operated by the same family for decades now. Hawkins serves burgers that earn widespread acclaim — not an easy feat in a city teeming with burger joints. While customers are welcome to custom-order their burgers here, missing out on the Whipper would be a mistake.
The Whipper Burger consists of two beef patties, a mound of delicious pastrami, and a hot link sausage for a kick of spice, all working together to provide a potent protein fix. Want to take this already extraordinary burger experience up a notch? Hawkins also offers the Leaning Tower of Watts, another burger served with pastrami and a hot link — but this one has three half-pound patties, chili, bacon, and eggs.
(323) 563-1129
11603 Slater St, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Big Papi at Boston Burger Company (Boston, Massachusetts)
At any cookout, a hamburger's natural companion is a hot dog. Many people will gladly have one of each. In this roundup, we've already seen burgers combined with several other types of meat, so why not add a frankfurter? The creative chefs of the Boston Burger Company have done just that, topping a beef patty with a griddled hot dog. Among many tasty burgers served up by this Boston restaurant since its opening in 2009, the Big Papi — which borrows the nickname of Red Sox legend David Ortiz — is a home run.
Along with a yummy beef patty and a hot dog, the Big Papi comes with smoked bacon, a fried egg, guacamole, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, and a special Papi sauce. The burger's combination of smoky, creamy, and spicy flavors draws many fans to this Beantown eatery. You can order the Big Papi as a smash burger, and add an extra patty for an even heartier meal. Every burger comes with homemade potato chips and your choice of coleslaw or baked beans — pick the latter side to make your meal a true reflection of Boston.
Multiple locations
Dac Biet Burger at Smish Smash (San Francisco, California)
The basic hamburger is a classic example of American cuisine. Infusing it with the ingredients and tastes of other cultures can create entirely new burgers with incredible flavor combinations. San Francisco's Smish Smash was launched in 2020 by partners Victor Donado and Amy Han. As the name implies, the restaurant's specialty is smash burgers — but Smish Smash takes them to a new level.
While you can learn to make Vietnamese beef pho, the required assortment of spices and other ingredients can be difficult to source. However, the tastes of this dish may also be enjoyed by ordering the Dac Biet Burger from Smish Smash. This innovative eatery has taken the flavors of pho and incorporated them into this burger. It starts out with a tasty, well-seasoned smash burger patty covered in white American cheese on a toasted potato roll — and from there, things get interesting.
The patty is piled with cilantro, Thai basil, alfalfa sprouts, and jalapeño. The zestiness of these fresh greens plays nicely with the beef and creamy cheese, but that's not the amazing part. If you've ever had pho, you know that the broth has a mouthwatering aroma. Donado has captured this flavorful scent in his pho aioli. This one-of-a-kind condiment truly makes this a special burger.
945 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103
All-American Bacon Double Cheeseburgooshi - The Cowfish (Multiple locations)
There's more than one way to combine a burger with Asian cuisine. Considering how popular sushi is throughout the U.S., one might imagine creating a sushi burger. Is that possible? The short answer is yes. The Cowfish is a creative eatery with locations in the North Carolina cities of Charlotte and Raleigh, as well as in Orlando, Florida. This restaurant serves both sushi and burgers — or you can have a hybrid of these disparate dishes.
Similarly to a typical burger, the All-American Bacon Double Cheeseburgooshi is made with high-quality beef, two kinds of cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and red onions. From there, things depart from normal. These ingredients are first rolled in rice and soy paper, and potato strings are added to the exterior. This roll is flash-fried and cut up into slices like sushi. Mustard, ketchup, chopped tomato, and dill pickles take the place of wasabi and ginger.
The Cheeseburgooshi is one of the more popular items on the menu, and it is equally delicious and unique. This is one of the most one-of-a-kind burgers you will ever come across. Eating a burger with chopsticks sounds like a fun experience for any foodie.
Multiple locations
Campano Burger at Cantiere Hambirreria (New York, New York)
Italian cuisine is another favorite of foodies everywhere, and pizza burgers are nothing new. But New York — a city well regarded for its Italian restaurants — is home to an eatery that takes the concept much further. Cantiere Hambirreria is the brainchild of two brothers from Italy who brought their concept of an Italian burger joint to the Big Apple. It's been a raging success among New Yorkers who love good food.
Using Italian ingredients, the brothers created the Campano Burger. Based on a patty made from prime beef, the Campano features mortadella, buffalo mozzarella, lettuce, and tomatoes. To further add delicious flavors of Italian cuisine, the burger is topped with pistachio pesto and extra virgin olive oil. Bite into this creative and delicious burger with your eyes closed, and you may feel that you are sitting in a Milan cafe.
Despite the burger's true Italian flair, the restaurant is classic Manhattan with industrial decor. The brick walls provide a warmth and modern chic that suits the eatery's charming Nolita neighborhood. If you are a fan of burgers and Italian food, you must make the trip to try out the Campano.
cantierehambirreria.it/en/manhattan-new-york
(914) 906-9282
41 Kenmare St, New York, NY 10012
Reindeer Burger at AK Alchemist (Anchorage, Alaska)
While watching the "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" stop-motion Christmas special, you probably never thought about burgers. However, reindeer meat is considered a delicacy in Alaska — and yes, you can grind it up to make burgers with it. If you would like to try reindeer while in the northernmost state, AK Alchemist — a popular restaurant in downtown Anchorage — serves up reindeer burgers to locals and tourists alike.
The eatery offers a burger on a brioche bun with a quarter-pound reindeer patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions. You can also order a double with two reindeer patties, and add bacon, cheese, onion rings, or guacamole for an extra charge. There's nothing especially fancy about these burgers, but, hey, you're eating reindeer, which makes this a one-of-a-kind burger. As an alternative, AK Alchemist also offers ground reindeer meat in a cheesy crunch wrap.
Reindeer meat is lean, packed with vitamins, and low in fat, making it a potentially healthier option for burger patties. Plus, AK Alchemist's reindeer burger could be an excellent pairing with Alaskan Brewing's Smoked Porter. Alaska is a faraway destination for most Americans, but it's worth the trip to enjoy the state's stunning natural beauty and the chance to try this truly unique burger.
facebook.com/alaskaakalchemist
(907) 868-5000
103 E 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Keep the Country, Country Burger at Seven Brothers (Multiple locations)
No list of burgers would be complete without a vegetarian option. Many meat-free burgers have patties made from soy, peas, or black beans. Sometimes a portobello mushroom is grilled like a patty. However, some fast food meatless burgers are not as healthy as you might think. The folks at Seven Brothers restaurant — with several locations in Hawaii, Utah, and Arizona — have come up with a completely different approach, cooking up a creative vegetarian burger with a unique flavor profile. Meet the Keep the Country, Country Burger.
That's an unusual name, and the burger itself is just as unusual. Fresh avocado shares the bun with grilled pineapple, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Topping the tasty sandwich is a fried onion ring and the restaurant's signature sauce. If you worry about a vegetarian burger not being filling enough, have no fear. The Keep the Country, Country Burger is piled high with meatless goodness, and will satisfy the hungriest of plant-based eaters.
This unique meal eats like a burger, but has the tastes of Hawaii. It combines sweetness, earthiness, creaminess, and crispiness for an experience that will wake your taste buds — even die-hard carnivores would savor every bite.
Multiple locations