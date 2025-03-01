Stop Leaving Open Cans Of Tomato Paste In The Fridge

Even though tomato paste can be one of the best ingredients to have on hand to lend a rich flavor to countless dishes, its fatal flaw is its packaging. You rarely need more than a tablespoon or so at any given time, leaving you with a sharp-edged open can languishing in the fridge until it goes dry and crusty. The air leads to that unappetizing black crust that builds up on the lip of the can, and an open can of tomato paste is only good for 5-7 days after opening.

If you choose to store your tomato paste in the fridge, your best bet is to transfer it into an airtight container. A small jar or plastic container — like what you would use for salad dressings or condiments — is ideal because you can limit the amount of air that is coming in contact with your leftovers. For a bit of extra protection, you can press a small piece of plastic wrap onto the surface of the tomato paste, which will help stop that crust from forming. Regardless, you still need to use it within seven days.

Some brands have avoided these issues by selling tomato paste in a squeeze tube, which works well — it will keep for over a month. However, it is also often much more expensive than bulk tomato paste sold in a can. With a little forethought and know-how, you can avoid the costly brands of tomato paste and conveniently store that more economical canned product by freezing whatever is leftover.