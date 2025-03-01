Stop Leaving Open Cans Of Tomato Paste In The Fridge
Even though tomato paste can be one of the best ingredients to have on hand to lend a rich flavor to countless dishes, its fatal flaw is its packaging. You rarely need more than a tablespoon or so at any given time, leaving you with a sharp-edged open can languishing in the fridge until it goes dry and crusty. The air leads to that unappetizing black crust that builds up on the lip of the can, and an open can of tomato paste is only good for 5-7 days after opening.
If you choose to store your tomato paste in the fridge, your best bet is to transfer it into an airtight container. A small jar or plastic container — like what you would use for salad dressings or condiments — is ideal because you can limit the amount of air that is coming in contact with your leftovers. For a bit of extra protection, you can press a small piece of plastic wrap onto the surface of the tomato paste, which will help stop that crust from forming. Regardless, you still need to use it within seven days.
Some brands have avoided these issues by selling tomato paste in a squeeze tube, which works well — it will keep for over a month. However, it is also often much more expensive than bulk tomato paste sold in a can. With a little forethought and know-how, you can avoid the costly brands of tomato paste and conveniently store that more economical canned product by freezing whatever is leftover.
Portion out tomato paste before freezing
The simplest way to freeze tomato paste is to empty out the can into a freezer-safe baggie. I personally like to place it in a bag and then shape it into a log. Laying the filled baggie flat on the counter, you take the edge of your tool — like a cutting board or broad spatula — and place it perpendicular to the bag with firm pressure. As you pull the bag towards you, all the tomato paste gathers into a log in the bottom of the bag. After freezing, you can simply slice off any amount of tomato paste you need and throw it back in the freezer.
You can also use an ice cube tray to freeze your tomato paste into pre-portioned amounts, spreading the paste over the tray and freezing until hard. Then you can pop out the cubes and keep them in a bag or container in the freezer. You might not want to use the tray for regular ice anymore, but it is a small price to pay for convenient access to frozen tomato paste.
One last method requires a bit more freezer space but remains a good hack. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and dollop your tomato paste into tablespoon-sized mounds on the paper. After freezing for a few hours, you can pop the dollops of tomato paste off the sheet pan and into your storage container of choice, ready to use for thickening up watery salsa or to caramelize for more flavor in a variety of dishes.