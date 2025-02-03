How Long Is Tomato Paste Good For After Opening?

When it comes to cooking, tomato paste is a true kitchen staple. It's a great addition to marinades, stews, sauces, fried eggs, and so much more. Since tomato paste is concentrated, its flavors are way more intense than fresh or canned tomatoes, making it a simple way to enhance any dish. But, because you only need to add a tiny amount when you're cooking, you can end up with an open can or tube of tomato paste sitting in the fridge for weeks. Often, by the time you need it again, it's gone off and you're left researching tomato paste substitutes. So, how long is tomato paste good after opening? Well, it depends on a few factors.

If you're using tomato paste from the tube, an opened packet can last for several months in the fridge. But, this is only if you roll the tube up from the bottom to squeeze all the air out when you're using it. If you squeeze the tube from the top, air will get in and cause the tomato paste to spoil much quicker. Tomato paste from a can will have a much shorter fridge life of around 5-7 days as it's exposed to a lot more air and harder to re-seal.