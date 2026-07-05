11 Fibermaxxing Pantry Staples From Your Favorite Brands
Maxxing this, maxxing that. It seems like every time you get on social media — especially TikTok — there's some new maxxing trend encouraging you to take whatever the topic of focus is to the max. Well, while some of these trends may raise an eyebrow or two, there is one maxxing trend that's pretty much considered a good idea overall by health experts. We're talking, of course, about fibermaxxing.
Fibermaxxing, or simply putting an effort into incorporating more fiber into your diet, comes with many benefits. For example, have you seen all the recent headlines about increasingly younger demographics being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, a cancer that's historically only been screened for in middle-aged adults, via the dreaded colonoscopy? Well, fiber can definitely decrease one's risk. However, most Americans aren't consuming the recommended 25 to 38 grams of fiber they should be eating each day. As such, fibermaxxing is a trend that many experts can get behind.
Of course, it is always possible to have too much of a good thing. If you're not accustomed to eating much fiber and you suddenly start eating tons, you're going to be in for a bad time. Your tummy is not going to thank you if you don't proceed with caution and increase the amount of fiber you're eating slowly. If you think of fiber as just oatmeal and beans, you're in for a surprise. Here are some great, slightly unexpected fiber-rich pantry stables from your favorite brands, to support all your fibermaxxing needs.
1. Smartfood Fiber Pop
Smartfood popcorn is already a really good choice if you're looking for a healthy snack. Popcorn in general is a go-to for many health-conscious snackers, so long as it's not slathered in butter and cheese. Your basic, air popped variety made at home contains 4 grams of fiber per 1-ounce serving. Anything with 2.5 to 4.9 grams of fiber per serving is considered a good source, while anything with 5 or more grams per serving is considered a high-fiber food.
PepsiCo, the owner of Smartfood, decided that it could bump popcorn into that high-fiber food category, with the introduction of Smartfood Fiber Pop. While a regular ol' bag of Smartfood white cheddar popcorn has just 2 grams of fiber per serving, the new Smartfood Fiber Pop contains 6 grams of fiber per serving. The reasoning behind the brand's introduction of this snack food? PepsiCo execs are banking on fiber being the next protein, aka the next big thing in food trends.
2. Goodles mac and cheese
When you think of fiber-rich foods, you probably don't think boxed macaroni and cheese. Goodles is here to change that with a truly superior mac and cheese product. It boasts that its mac contains far more nutrients than you'll find in a box of Kraft or Annie's. It's also the first product of its kind to be awarded a Clean Label Project certification. Not only does it deliver heavily on the fiber front, but it also boasts plenty of protein.
So how much fiber can you expect? Goodles Cheddy Mac contains 7 grams of fiber per serving, plus 14 grams of protein. Of course, all that fiber and protein is a waste if the product itself doesn't actually taste great. Luckily, the reviews are largely positive. One Redditor said that the Cheddy Mac flavor reminded them of old-school Kraft macaroni and cheese, with its characteristic tanginess. Some home cooks even combine boxes of Kraft and Cheddy Mac for their own twist. As for the flavors, a lot of people like Goodles' Twist My Parm (which, yes, contains the same amount of fiber and protein as the Cheddy Mac).
3. Dave's Killer Bread snack bars
Dave's Killer Bread is already known for producing a range of healthy, whole-grain breads, bagels, and the like, but the brand also has some fiber-maxxed snack bars that are a step above what you'll get from one of those so-called snack bars that has fiber in the name and little in the way of flavor. Specifically, Dave's Cocoa Brownie Blitz organic snack bars are likely going to surprise you with their 7 grams of fiber.
One reviewer on Instagram wrote, "It was the perfect little breakfast to start a road trip. The portion was perfect for filling me up but not feeling like I had a dense rock in my stomach like some other fiber-heavy bars do. I've been trying to increase my fiber intake, and this is a quick and easy way to get some in when I can't make 'real' food. The flavor isn't bad either. The chocolate is pretty good and doesn't taste like powdered cocoa like other products sometimes can."
If you're trying to fibermaxx and proteinmaxx all at once, Dave's Killer Bread's protein bars perform well in the fiber department, too, with 4 grams of fiber to the bars' 10 grams of protein. The one big complaint that shoppers seem to have with Dave's Killer Bread, though? The price tag. From the bread to the protein bars, the products come with a bit of sticker shock. Some say it's worth it, others not so much. For reference, Dave's Cocoa Brownie Blitz bars are $12.85 on Amazon for a box of four; Dave's Amped-Up chocolate chip cookie dough protein bars are $29.88 on Amazon for a box of 12; and a loaf of Dave's 21 whole grains and seeds bread is $6.42 at Walmart.
4. Bare baked chips
For another fiber-rich food the next time you're craving something sweet, snackable, and crunchy, reach for Bare's toasted coconut chips, which are packed with 7 grams of fiber in a 1.4-ounce serving (note that this is for the individual portion-size packages; some packages may list lesser amounts of fiber, but the serving sizes are smaller). In addition to being rich in fiber, these chips are also gluten-free and contain no trans fat or added oil.
If you're ultimate goal is fibermaxxing, though, it's worth mentioning that this high amount of fiber is not unique to Bare baked chips. Coconut on its own is a high fiber food and generally healthy, with one cup of shredded coconut containing 7 grams of fiber and significant amounts of nutrients such as manganese and copper. So, while you might think of shredded coconut as mostly associated with desserts or as a candy bar filling, reconsider how you can use this staple pantry ingredient and reap the health benefits that follow.
5. Olipop
Olipop is branded as a prebiotic soda, and you probably know that prebiotics are good for your gut. But did you know that Olipop also contains fiber? Yep, cans contain 6 to 9 grams of fiber. (It's worth noting that technically all prebiotics are a form of fiber, but not all fiber sources are prebiotics.) Olipop extracts natural, soluble fibers from ingredients such as chicory root, cassava root, and Jerusalem artichoke, isolating and drying the fibers before adding them to the drinks.
And Olipop isn't the only soda to get in on the fiber game. One of Olipop's main competitors is Poppi (they've even shared some Olipop vs. Poppi controversy in the past), which also contains prebiotics and fiber sourced from cassava root and agave. The amount of fiber isn't quite the same; for example, Poppi's orange cream flavor contains just 3 grams of fiber (not bad, but not great).
That said, don't start chugging Olipop thinking it'll fix all of your fiber concerns. Some people have brought up health concerns surrounding Olipop. Prebiotic sodas have been known to cause extreme bloating, as the specific type of fiber they contain isn't easily digestible. There was even a recent lawsuit filed against Olipop stating that the brand is basically overselling just how good for your gut health it can be.
6. Trader Joe's sweet and sour gummy worms
This is a Trader Joe's product that contains an almost shocking amount of fiber. These sweet and sour gummy worms boast 14 grams of fiber per serving, half of what you need for the day, and you only need to eat eight pieces of candy to get it. In fact, the very first ingredient is resistant tapioca dextrin fiber (with another form of fiber coming in third). This is all good news if you're really trying to up your fiber intake fast (again, though, take caution if that's your aim).
It's less than great news if you're just looking for a sweet treat and you don't think to check the nutrition label — because who really expects that much fiber to be in gummy worms? Unfortunately, a lot of people have discovered this candy's fiber properties the hard way. People on Reddit have said things like "I had five on a break and was fighting for my life," and "They tasted like nothing, but on the plus side I had a spectacular poop at work."
7. Annie's organic fruit snacks
Trader Joe's sweet and sour gummy worms aren't the only gummy, fruity candy to provide you with some fiber. Luckily, in the case of Annie's organic fruit snacks, you're not going to get quite the digestive surprise that those unlucky Trader Joe's customers have experienced. Annie's individually packaged Nature Pals strawberry, raspberry, and apple fruit snacks contain 6 grams of dietary fiber per pouch, a much more reasonable amount (even if the first ingredient is still fiber in the form of organic soluble tapioca fiber).
If you specifically want your Annie's fruit snacks with fiber, though, make sure to check the nutrition label before throwing any box of fruit snacks in your cart. While Nature Pals fruit snacks are considered a good source of fiber, other Annie's fruit snacks contain none, as is the case with Annie's Bees, Bugs & Butterflies strawberry, raspberry, and apple fruit snacks. That's not to say they're not still a good choice for snacking. (In fact, they made our list of nutritious Easter basket alternatives.) They're made with organic pear juice and honey, alongside other clean ingredients; they just don't have any fiber.
8. SmartSweets
Continuing the trend of sweet snacks with a surprising amount of fiber, SmartSweets is another one that you can add to the list. If you're not familiar with this brand (it's a bit newer than some of the others we've covered thus far, even if it is pretty broadly available at this point), SmartSweets is all about helping you reduce the sugar in your diet, while still enjoying favorite candies. These candies contain about 92% less sugar than their counterparts, with options including a Swedish fish dupe, sour gummies, peach rings, gummy worms, licorice, Sour Patch Kids dupes, Starburst dupes, lollipops, and more.
So what about that fiber? Well, if you try SmartSweets' Dream Puffs, which are basically a marshmallow-y, foam candy, you'll get an admirable 7 grams of fiber per serving, alongside just 3 grams of sugar and 140 calories. Those Swedish Fish dupes, dubbed Sweet Fish, have 6 grams of fiber, as do the peach rings. The approximate same amount can be found across the brand's product line.
9. SunChips Fiber
At the same time that PepsiCo launched Smartfood FiberPop, it also introduced SunChips Fiber. The chips are available in spicy jalapeño and southwestern queso, and are made with two key ingredients: whole grains and black beans. In a press release regarding the chips' introduction, a PepsiCo exec said that the industry was reaching a significant point with regard to the awareness of fiber health benefits — possibly dramatic, but fibermaxxing is a big deal, after all.
There's just one thing wrong about SunChips Fiber. If you already love SunChips and want to get some extra fiber, this is a good option for you. However, for the average person wanting to increase fiber wherever they can, this is a less than ideal pick.
Regular SunChips contain 2 grams of fiber per serving ... the new SunChips Fiber chips contain just 3 grams of fiber per serving. Maybe PepsiCo should've saved the drama for when it actually increased the fiber content to a greater degree? Additionally, since these SunChips only contain 3 grams of fiber per serving, they're still not truly considered a "high fiber" food by nutritional standards, a distinction that necessitates 5 grams of fiber or more per serving.
People are noticing, too. One fitness influencer on Instagram said, "These SunChips Fiber are the latest product to hop on the high-fiber train, but are they actually high in fiber? By FDA standards, no, they're not. This is the same thing that most 'protein' products do. Slap the word on the label and you don't have to worry about specific guidelines." Shoppers on Reddit also noticed that the new chips only upped the fiber content by 1 gram.
10. Banza Pasta
Many shoppers might pick up a box of Banza because they're looking for a gluten-free pasta option — and Banza is certainly one of the better gluten-free pastas out there. However, while some gluten-free pastas are made with primarily corn or rice, Banza is made from chickpeas, and that's where it gets its high fiber content. For example, Banza's rotini comes with 11 grams of fiber in one serving, or 39% of your daily recommended amount. Like Goodles, Banza also offers boxed macaroni and cheese that's not too shabby in the fiber department (a box of the cheddar shells come with 5 grams); however, unlike Goodles, Banza continues to be gluten-free.
Banza does make brown rice pasta in addition to its chickpea pasta. If fiber is your primary concern, the chickpea pasta is undoubtedly the way to go. Still, the brown rice pasta is hardly terrible, with 4 grams of fiber in a serving of brown rice elbow macaroni.
11. Mission Carb Balance tortillas
Last but not least, if you ever wished that you could get all of the fiber you need for the day in one single food item — and just one serving of that food item — well, we've got the product for you, and it's just as surprising as the Trader Joe's gummy worms. The tortilla brand Mission sells a Carb Balance tortilla variety that contains 28 grams of fiber in just one tortilla.
Obviously, some people are hesitant about these tortillas. Can they really provide that much fiber? Is this actually "good" fiber? Some say that all fiber is good, so long as you're getting it from varied sourced. Others think getting so much fiber from a tortilla isn't the way to go, especially because cellulose isn't the greatest fiber that you could eat (though it can make you have a bowel movement, if that's the only thing you're worried about). Still, there are plenty of people who eat these tortillas, with fans on Reddit saying you just need to acknowledge that it's a lot of fiber, so you may need to drink more water if you're eating them on the regular.