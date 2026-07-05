11 Fibermaxxing Pantry Staples From Your Favorite Brands

Maxxing this, maxxing that. It seems like every time you get on social media — especially TikTok — there's some new maxxing trend encouraging you to take whatever the topic of focus is to the max. Well, while some of these trends may raise an eyebrow or two, there is one maxxing trend that's pretty much considered a good idea overall by health experts. We're talking, of course, about fibermaxxing.

Fibermaxxing, or simply putting an effort into incorporating more fiber into your diet, comes with many benefits. For example, have you seen all the recent headlines about increasingly younger demographics being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, a cancer that's historically only been screened for in middle-aged adults, via the dreaded colonoscopy? Well, fiber can definitely decrease one's risk. However, most Americans aren't consuming the recommended 25 to 38 grams of fiber they should be eating each day. As such, fibermaxxing is a trend that many experts can get behind.

Of course, it is always possible to have too much of a good thing. If you're not accustomed to eating much fiber and you suddenly start eating tons, you're going to be in for a bad time. Your tummy is not going to thank you if you don't proceed with caution and increase the amount of fiber you're eating slowly. If you think of fiber as just oatmeal and beans, you're in for a surprise. Here are some great, slightly unexpected fiber-rich pantry stables from your favorite brands, to support all your fibermaxxing needs.