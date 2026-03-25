14 Nutritious Alternatives To Easter Basket Candy

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Between the neon-colored marshmallows and Costco's 10-pound chocolate bunny, Easter is a holiday that can very easily tip into candy chaos. If you're hoping to treat your family to more thoughtful sweets this year, you're not alone. On social media, more and more parents are building non-candy baskets filled with wholesome snacks and fun, functional gifts in an attempt to avoid (or at least balance out) the day's sugar overload.

Assembling an Easter basket that's both festive and nutritious can seem trickier than finding a golden egg in very tall grass. But these 14 smart alternatives make it as simple as swinging by your local grocery store. We're talking lower-sugar goodies made with real fruit, simple grains, natural colors, and feel-good ingredients that you and your kids can all pronounce. The magic of Easter lives in the shared family moments — the giggles and wide-eyed wonder of egg hunts and bunny sightings. These picks keep that joy pure, simple, and still pretty sweet.