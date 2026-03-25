14 Nutritious Alternatives To Easter Basket Candy
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Between the neon-colored marshmallows and Costco's 10-pound chocolate bunny, Easter is a holiday that can very easily tip into candy chaos. If you're hoping to treat your family to more thoughtful sweets this year, you're not alone. On social media, more and more parents are building non-candy baskets filled with wholesome snacks and fun, functional gifts in an attempt to avoid (or at least balance out) the day's sugar overload.
Assembling an Easter basket that's both festive and nutritious can seem trickier than finding a golden egg in very tall grass. But these 14 smart alternatives make it as simple as swinging by your local grocery store. We're talking lower-sugar goodies made with real fruit, simple grains, natural colors, and feel-good ingredients that you and your kids can all pronounce. The magic of Easter lives in the shared family moments — the giggles and wide-eyed wonder of egg hunts and bunny sightings. These picks keep that joy pure, simple, and still pretty sweet.
1. Fresh Fruit
Colorful fruits are a naturally sweet start to building a healthier — and prettier — Easter basket. And this time of year, the produce section is bursting with plenty of brilliant options beyond your everyday apples, bananas, and tangerines.
Start with a carton of crisp, green Cotton Candy grapes. Developed through traditional cross-breeding (not lab engineering), these grapes taste just like carnival-spun sugar. They also provide essential nutrients like copper, and vitamins B, C, and K. For berry-loving kids, pick up a pack of Lolliberry or Oishii premium strawberries from Whole Foods. The highly aromatic, greenhouse-grown varieties are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber — but they taste just like dessert.
Cartons of kiwi berries are also popping up at stores like Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Sprouts this spring. These adorable baby kiwis are fuzz-free, grape-sized, and perfectly poppable. (Yes, you can eat the skin.) Each juicy bite brings vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential minerals like potassium, calcium, and zinc in a fun, kid-friendly package that's sure to be an Easter morning surprise.
2. Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn
Add kid-friendly crunch to your Easter basket with individual packages of Angie's Boom Chicka Pop. The Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn variety comes all wrapped up in cheerful, pastel packaging for instant holiday cheer. Each pouch is perfectly portioned at 110 calories each, and the contents are made with real, simple ingredients. And the list of those ingredients is short: popcorn, sunflower oil, cane sugar, and sea salt. That's it.
Compared to plain popcorn, Boom Chicka Pop brings a satisfying balance of sweet and savory that eats like a holiday treat without the sugar overload (or high-fructose corn syrup) found in traditional candy. It's made from 100% non-GMO whole-grain popping kernels (the type of corn that is popcorn), which provide fiber and polyphenols for digestive health. The snack is also vegan, gluten-free, and free from the most common food allergens, so more kids can snack happy. Find Easter edition Boom Chicka Pop multipacks at Target stores or online. The 110-calorie mini bags are perfectly sized to tuck into baskets alongside a bunny-themed book, accessory, or plush toy.
3. Nature's Garden Yoggies
Nature's Garden Yoggies are super-fun (and kind of sneaky) stand-ins for conventional candy chews and gummies. These bite-sized, better-for-you treats feature scrumptious cubes of real fruit puree coated in smooth, creamy yogurt. Each serving quietly boasts 3 grams of dietary fiber and 2 billion probiotic cultures to support the immune system and gut health.
Yoggies come in plenty of kid-friendly flavors, including Strawberry, Mixed Berry, and Mango Peach — and online reviews indicate the wholesome snacks are enjoyed equally by toddlers and adults. The new Probiotic Lemonberry variety is a spring twist that's right on time for Easter baskets. Mix and match the brightly colored pouches for a playful, candy-style vibe without the corn syrup, gluten, or artificial dyes or flavors. Nature's Garden Yoggies are available in convenient 12-pack boxes at most major supermarkets. Some stores also carry Yoggies trail mix snack packs blended with a healthy mix of nuts and seeds.
4. Annie's Snack Crackers
Parents seeking healthier snack options have long turned to Annie's for convenience and taste. The company has been around since 1989 — the year that Ann Withey (yes, the real Annie behind Annie's Homegrown Mac and Cheese) started selling her products from the trunk of her car. Today, Annie's lineup includes a wider variety of thoughtful meals and snacks made with real, organic ingredients and no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, or high-fructose corn syrup.
The bunny-shaped snacks (inspired by Annie's pet Dutch bunny, Bernie) are among the brand's most popular — and this time of year, they easily hop into Easter baskets. For kids who'd appreciate something comforting and familiar in their baskets, look for snack packs featuring the brand's original Cheddar Bunnies, Cheddar Squares, and Bunny Grahams Friends. And for a special, limited-edition treat for spring, try Annie's Organic Strawberry Shortcake Bunny Grahams beautifully colored pink with organic beet and orange juice concentrate. The Hidden Veggie Crackers in cheesy cheddar and sea salt are also something to celebrate. These bunny-, carrot-, and sun-shaped crackers are made with sweet potato, pumpkin, tomato, and carrots, and they're right on theme for the holiday.
5. Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars
Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars deliver the bright color and stick-to-your-teeth chew of candy while keeping the ingredients list real. Michigan mom Veronica Bosgraaf came up with the wholesome recipe when her 6-year-old daughter declared herself a vegetarian, and now kids around the country join them in feel-good snacking.
These dual-flavored, triple-layered treats are primarily made with fruit and vegetable purees and juices, but they've still got that sweet-tart vibe that kids adore. Take your pick from classic Strawberry Banana, zippy Raspberry Lemonade, and tropical Pineapple Passionfruit varieties. They're all certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, and produced in a peanut-free facility so that everyone can enjoy them.
Shelf-stable and individually wrapped, Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars are perfectly sized for smaller hands — and they easily slip into Easter baskets for a fun, fruity surprise. Each bar contains only 50 calories, 4 grams of added sugar (10 grams total from fruit), and a bit of potassium — no cane sugar, syrups, artificial flavors or colors needed. Shop for 12-count packs at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Kroger, and visit Costco for more budget-friendly 28-count variety packs.
6. Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cake Bites
If you were a kid in the 1980s or '90s, you would not have wanted rice cakes in your Easter basket. But Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cakes are so deliciously different from the cardboard cakes of yore. These crunchy little puffs — each lightly drizzled with icing — are super tasty treats packed with some of the benefits of superfoods. They're popped in avocado oil and boosted with nutrient-dense ingredients like whole quinoa, chia, and flax for a bit of fiber and omega-3s. They also come in a multitude of kid-favorite flavors.
For Easter basket fun, the Frosted Strawberry, Chocolaty Strawberry, and Lemon Cake Bites take the cake with their bright, springy vibes. But flavors like S'mores and Cookies & Cream could easily swoop in to replace an overabundance of milk chocolate bunnies and marshmallow eggs. With 90 calories and 5 grams of sugar in 21 pieces, Drizzilicious Rice Cakes are pretty nutritious. They're also vegan, certified gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from the top 12 allergens, so everyone can be in on the fun.
7. Babybel Cheese
Babybel offers one of the pure joys of being a kid (or adult, for that matter). Everyone loves the ritual of peeling that colorful wax coating to reveal the semi-soft wheel of goodness inside. It may just be cheese, but the experience of eating it always feels like a little gift.
Tucked into an Easter basket, Babybel is the perfect surprise element — something familiar yet totally unexpected among the mounds of chocolate eggs and jelly beans. The red-wrapped original wheels are a perennial favorite, but you can boost the excitement by adding other flavors like Monterey Jack, white cheddar, gouda, or mozzarella. Kids can trade the different colors just like candy.
According to Babybel, the wax-encased cheese is safe unrefrigerated for 2-4 hours, so add it to your baskets right before the Easter Bunny arrives. Remaining cheese — if there is any — can be safely returned to the fridge. Made with 100% real cow's milk, Babybel is a good source of protein and calcium, and all varieties are free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors. For an extra nutritional boost, check out the new blue-wrapped Babybel PRO packed with protein, probiotics, and 0 grams of sugar.
8. MadeGood Granola Bites
MadeGood Organic Granola Bites are a delicious, must-buy item for Easter baskets that feel festive yet smart. Sneak some into your kids' loot, and they'll probably thank you for it. These sweet, crispy clusters come in tot-friendly pouches and flavors like Chocolate Chip, Mixed Berry, Strawberry, and Trail Mix — and they all taste like mini balls of poppable cookie dough. Surprise! All are made with ethically sourced oats plus vegetable extracts like shiitake mushroom, spinach, beet, and broccoli. There's a full serving of vitamins A, C, D, E, and B6 in every pack.
For allergy-conscious families, MadeGood snacks are baked in a dedicated facility free from the top 9 allergens. They're thoughtfully organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, and vegan, too. Kids enjoy these treats straight from the pouch, but they also double as delicious (and nutritious) toppers for yogurt parfaits and smoothie bowls. Find them at Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Albertson's and Kroger grocery stores. Costco and Sam's Club often stock larger 24-count variety packs, which are perfect for sharing the holiday fun.
9. A Mini Can of Olipop
Around the holidays (and at every other time), kids love to get their hands on cans of sweet, fizzy soda. While sipping on a Sprite or A&W feels grown-up and exciting, the typical 12-ounce can of conventional soda contains 42 grams of added sugar — the equivalent of 10 teaspoons. Thankfully, there are plenty of smart swaps these days that deliver the same thrill without the crash.
Olipop Mini Cans (7.5 ounces each) delightfully capture iconic, kid-friendly flavors like Classic Grape, Strawberry Vanilla, Orange Cream, and Cherry Cola. Each can contains 17% juice, 3 grams of sugar, and 6 grams of soluble, prebiotic fiber to support digestive health.
For zero-sugar fizz, you could instead fill your Easter basket with a can of refreshing and surprisingly old-school sparkling water. One of the more popular brands on the market now is Bubly, which currently offers limited-edition cans featuring characters from "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie". Look for Meteor Melon, Dragonfruit Stardust, and Cosmic Swirl (Berry Vanilla) made with carbonated water and natural flavors (no calories, sugar, or junk). Even cooler than the galactic flavors is the fact that, when chilled in the fridge, these cans magically change color. How's that for an Easter morning surprise?
10. Annie's Organic Bees, Bugs & Butterflies Fruit Snacks
Made with organic pear juice concentrate and a kiss of honey, Annie's Organic Fruit Snacks buzz into Easter baskets with loads of spring whimsy. Each pouch features adorable bee, ladybug, and butterfly shapes in strawberry, raspberry, and apple flavors that kids are sure to love.
When compared to conventional gummy candies, these fruit snacks aren't dramatically lower in sugar. However, they do sport a much cleaner ingredient profile. Added sweetness comes from organic rice syrup, organic cane sugar, and organic tapioca syrup solids instead of high-fructose corn syrup. You won't find any artificial flavors or synthetic dyes, either. The pretty colors come courtesy of organic black carrot and black currant extracts.
Another thing to feel good about: These fruit snacks celebrate Annie's partnership with The Xerces Society, a nonprofit organization working to protect invertebrates and their habitats. The 10-pack box features a "Let's Protect Pollinators" banner, which could be a starting point to a mini science lesson about the vital role that bees and butterflies play in in nature.
11. FitJoy Pretzels
Grain-free, gluten-free, and allergy-friendly, FitJoy (based in Austin, Texas) lets everyone in on the classic crunch of pretzels. The company makes a wide variety of pretzel snacks, ranging from traditional sticks and twists coated in sea salt to nuggets filled with chocolate and peanut butter. The flavors are fun and bold, but the ingredients are clean — starting with grainless flours from cassava root and chickpeas.
Single-serving variety packs of FitJoy pretzels come ready to be put right into Easter baskets. They're packed in bright, springy colors and packed with kid-friendly flavors. Sea Salt shines simple and crisp, (vegan) Cheezy White Cheddar gets savory via nutritional yeast, and Tangy Dijon Mustard sings with mustard seeds, garlic, and onion powder.
Each pack contains 60 calories and no added sugar. The slight sweetness you might detect comes from vegan date nectar instead of honey, and the Dijon mustard variety uses a touch of stevia leaf extract. You can find FitJoy pretzels at most major supermarkets and independent stores. The single-serving variety packs are primarily available through Amazon and the official FitJoy Foods website.
12. Larabar Kids Bakes
Larabar Bakes deliver the decadence everyone hopes for on Easter morning. But they do it with real, wholesome ingredients like buckwheat flour, honey, cocoa, coconut oil, and chia seeds — no artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup. These dessert-like treats are Non-GMO Project Verified and free of gluten, dairy, eggs, and soy. They also taste great, so you can meet all kinds of dietary restrictions with holiday delight.
Go ahead and fill your Easter baskets with a mix of fun flavors. There's Chocolate Brownie for a fudgy chew, Chocolate Chip Cookie for classic sweetness, and Cinnamon Swirl for a hint of cozy spice. The bars come individually wrapped in packaging with vibrant colors and cute cartoon animal mascots, which makes them a particularly joyful candy swap for younger family members. If you're looking to satisfy a tiny sweet tooth with some whole-food perks, Larabar Kids Bakes are a win-win. Find them in 6-count boxes at most major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Meijer, and Thrive Market.
13. That's it. Fruit Crunchables
That's it. Fruit Crunchables bring a burst of real-fruit crunch that kids can munch all morning without any sticky, sugary mess. These remarkably tasty crisps are made with apples, strawberries, blueberries, and the occasional hint of cinnamon — and yep, that's it. There are no added sugars, preservatives, juices, purees, or concentrates. What's more, the snacks are made in the U.S. at a facility free from the top 12 allergens affecting kids today.
Knowing what's in — and, more importantly, what's not in — Fruit Crunchables makes it easy to add them to Easter baskets, and feel confident that they'll be enjoyed. Each individual pouch contains 40 calories, 2 grams of fiber, 90 milligrams of potassium, and 7 grams of total sugar from real fruit. You can find variety packs filled with festively bright bags of That's it. Apple, Blueberry, Cinnamon, and Strawberry Crisps on Amazon and the brand's official website. Additionally, bigger warehouse stores like Walmart, Sam's Club, and Costco offer a USDA Organic Variety Pack that also includes an Apple-Mango variety. Yum.
14. Homemade Treats
Prepackaged treats like Larabars, Annie's snacks, and Babybel cheeses offer unbeatable convenience for busy Easter prep. But homemade goodies capture the true spirit of the holiday by turning kitchen time into family bonding time.
One healthier and easy-to-make option for Easter baskets would be a homemade granola or trail mix with your kids' favorite nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and (of course) chocolate chips. Spring Chex Mix — also known as Bunny Bait — is another fun option: Mix cereals with pretzels, popcorn, and UNREAL Milk Chocolate Gems for an all-natural candy swap. Once the mixture is ready, scoop it into individual bags, tie those with some pretty ribbon, and into your Easter baskets they go.
For additional DIY Easter treat inspiration, take a look at our recipes for Fully-Loaded Chocolate-Covered Pretzels, Taffy Grapes (a favorite dessert in Chicago), and Snickers-Style Chocolate-Covered Dates (that some say are even better than the real thing). Be sure to leave some out on a plate for the Easter Bunny.