"I was a four-time loser before I realized I was in the wrong game." That's how the original story printed on the back of Dave's Killer Bread — known for its organic whole-grain loaves — used to begin. Today, the story is slightly revised but still tells how co-founder Dave Dahl went from ex-convict to dedicated bread baker, one seed-studded loaf at a time.

Armed robbery, assault, burglary, and drug possession led to Dahl's 15-year incarceration. Through vocational training in prison during his fourth prison sentence, Dahl learned computer drafting — a trade that involves planning, experimenting, and improving something that already exists. This helped Dahl to realize he needed to turn his life around.

A few days after his release from prison in late 2004, Dahl was given a second chance by his older brother Glenn to join the family's baking business, NatureBake, started in 1984 by Dahl's father, who pioneered the natural and organic bread industry. Though reluctant at first, Dahl began filling in for other staff, but that quickly turned into him willingly working 100-hour weeks to essentially apply his drafting skills to update recipes and innovate products.

When summer approached, Dahl introduced the original four varieties of seed-and-whole-grain-packed bread loaves (the best type of bread if you're looking to eat more protein) at the Portland Farmers Market Summer Loaves Festival. An immediate success, local Portland grocers began carrying the bread that same year, and in 2009, the bread made its Costco debut in locations along the I-5 corridor. In 2011, Inc. Magazine recognized Dave's Killer Bread among 5,000 of the fastest-growing companies, and by 2015, Dave's Killer Bread was acquired for $275 million by Flower Foods.