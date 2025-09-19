The Best Type Of Bread To Buy If You're Hoping To Eat More Protein

Did you know there's a bread that has more protein than an egg? Don't worry: It's not another recipe from social media that uses cottage cheese or Greek yogurt to make bread. It's sprouted grain bread, and to get more information on it, The Takeout spoke to Dr. Federica Amati, head nutritionist at ZOE, a gut health program that uses advanced at-home testing to create personalized nutrition plans.

"Seeded or multigrain breads tend to deliver more protein per slice compared to standard white or refined breads," notes Dar. Amati. She recommends sprouted grain as one of the best bread options that's naturally high in protein: "The sprouting process further boosts protein availability and nutrient absorption." As a bread-aholic, I can assure you that it doesn't taste like cardboard and is very flavorful, especially when toasted.

Sprouted grain bread is as it sounds — bread made with various grains and sometimes legumes, nuts, and seeds that are sprouted before being milled into flour. Unlike regular breads made from refined flour, like white bread (and some kinds of multigrain bread, which isn't always what it seems), we calculated that the O.G. sprouted grain bread Ezekiel 4:9 by food For Life contains, on average, five grams of protein in a 34-gram slice, compared to approximately three grams of protein in a slice of classic white Wonder Bread.

Additionally, there's twice as much fiber per slice in the sprouted grain bread. "As an added plus, the process of sprouting increases the number of antioxidants in the bread, which is beneficial for overall anti-inflammatory properties and for your gut microbiome," says Amati.