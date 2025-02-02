Why Multi-Grain Bread Isn't Always What It Seems

Bread is a staple item all over the world and incorporated into the diets of many Americans (sometimes multiple times a day), but consumers have grown interested in choosing more nutritious bread options. In that pursuit, consumers will often rely on advertisements or product packaging to help make informed decisions. Unfortunately, in the world of food, large corporate brands cleverly market certain products as being "good" for our health; when in actuality, the saying 'looks can be deceiving' couldn't be more true. This is especially the case in the bread aisle. Multi-grain, whole grain, sprouted grain, whole wheat — who can keep it straight?

For many of us, when we see a word that means "more" such as multi-grain (or a high number associated with a heath specification, like 13-grain) we automatically assume that more equals more. The truth is, when you flip over the package to check the nutrition label, you'll notice that you really aren't purchasing anything "more" since what most brands really mean by multi-grain is that it contains oats or wheat by-product ingredients that are usually listed near the bottom of an ingredient list; indicating that the bread not only contains less of that ingredient, it's often not even the desirable parts of the grain being used. Since these added grains are hardly even present in their amounts, it barely creates a significant difference in the quality of nutrition. In fact, it usually decreases it.