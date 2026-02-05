15 Trader Joe's Finds That Pack Loads Of Fiber

Reading in the bathroom is a time-honored practice, so if you should happen to be perusing this article while, ahem, multitasking, that's fine by us. If things aren't moving along as they should, however, we'd like to offer one word of advice: fiber. Fiber is the key to a smooth digestive process, and even though it may not be as glamorous as muscle-building protein, high-fiber foods are becoming more popular, as evidenced by the TikTok trend called fibermaxxing. We're guessing the double X either adds emphasis or lends the term a certain racy quality. Trader Joe's, always quick to hop on any trend, offers quite a range of high-fiber snacks and meals.

Sure, you can boost your fiber intake by eating fiber-rich vegetables like artichokes or by cooking high-fiber dishes like three-ingredient oatmeal pancakes (made with oats, eggs, and milk). Trader Joe's does sell such produce and staples, but that's not where we're going here. Instead, this list was meant for busy people who want to boost their digestion but are looking for quicker, easier shortcuts — with the added benefit of not clogging their sinks, as high-fiber foods are wont to do. This list includes breakfast items, entrees, sides, and snacks, as well as a surprisingly fiber-rich bubbly beverage. According to their labels, all of these items contain at least 18% of the daily recommended fiber, a goal that more than 90% of us fail to meet regularly. If you can incorporate a few of these TJ's finds into your daily routine, however, you can simply flush away that digestive irregularity.