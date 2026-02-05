15 Trader Joe's Finds That Pack Loads Of Fiber
Reading in the bathroom is a time-honored practice, so if you should happen to be perusing this article while, ahem, multitasking, that's fine by us. If things aren't moving along as they should, however, we'd like to offer one word of advice: fiber. Fiber is the key to a smooth digestive process, and even though it may not be as glamorous as muscle-building protein, high-fiber foods are becoming more popular, as evidenced by the TikTok trend called fibermaxxing. We're guessing the double X either adds emphasis or lends the term a certain racy quality. Trader Joe's, always quick to hop on any trend, offers quite a range of high-fiber snacks and meals.
Sure, you can boost your fiber intake by eating fiber-rich vegetables like artichokes or by cooking high-fiber dishes like three-ingredient oatmeal pancakes (made with oats, eggs, and milk). Trader Joe's does sell such produce and staples, but that's not where we're going here. Instead, this list was meant for busy people who want to boost their digestion but are looking for quicker, easier shortcuts — with the added benefit of not clogging their sinks, as high-fiber foods are wont to do. This list includes breakfast items, entrees, sides, and snacks, as well as a surprisingly fiber-rich bubbly beverage. According to their labels, all of these items contain at least 18% of the daily recommended fiber, a goal that more than 90% of us fail to meet regularly. If you can incorporate a few of these TJ's finds into your daily routine, however, you can simply flush away that digestive irregularity.
Indian-spiced lentils
Trader Joe's Madras Lentils, priced at 3.99 per 8.8-ounce pouch, provide 5 grams of fiber per ⅔-cup serving. This is 18% of the average daily recommended amount, according to the label. The fiber in this heat-and-eat side or entree comes not only from the lentils, but also from the kidney beans. Besides the legumes, this dish packs plenty of flavor thanks to a tomato-cream sauce seasoned with cumin, ginger, and onion.
Curried eggplant
Trader Joe's Baingan Bharta is another ready-to-eat vegetarian entree or side dish — neither it nor the Madras Lentils is vegan, as each contains cream. It consists of curried eggplant in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with chiles, cilantro, fenugreek, garlic, and turmeric. A 10-ounce box is $3.49, and if you eat half the pouch, you'll have gained 6 grams of fiber (21% of the DV).
Curry-flavored roti
If you really want to fibermax (or maxx), pair Madras Lentils or Banghan Barta with Trader Joe's Roti with Thai Red Curry. These spicy flatbreads are not only flavored with Thai spices and coconut milk, but also include cabbage, green eggplant, and potatoes. (These rotis are vegan, btw.) They cost $4.49 for a box of three, and each piece provides 5 grams of fiber (18% of the daily value).
Red lentil pasta
If you don't want to change your menu too much but do want to boost your fiber intake, one relatively easy way is to swap starchy pasta for a fiber-rich legume-based alternative. Trader Joe's Organic Red Lentil Sedanini, which sells for $2.99 per 12-ounce box, consists of tubular noodles made with lentil flour. This provides a ¾ cup serving with 6 grams of fiber (21% of the DV).
Chickpea fusilli
Yet another entrant in the high-fiber alt pasta category is Trader Joe's Chickpea Fusilli Pasta. As the name suggests, these are corkscrew-shaped noodles made with chickpea flour. Each 12-ounce box costs $2.99 and makes approximately six ¾-cup servings. Each of these, in turn, will provide you with six grams of fiber, or approximately 21% of what you need in a day.
Greek-style chickpeas
In addition to serving as a wheat-flour substitute, chickpeas make a great side dish or salad ingredient. Especially Trader Joe's Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley, which are also flavored with garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. A 9.88-ounce package will run you $2.79 and provide about two servings, each with a whopping 8 grams of protein. This is about 29% of the daily value, or almost one-third of your daily fiber.
Turkey and sweet potato burrito
Looking for a quick, microwavable meal that will give you 18% of your daily fiber? (Five grams, that is.) Look no further than Trader Joe's Roasted Turkey & Sweet Potato Burrito. The filling also contains black beans and rice to bulk it up a bit, and carries out the Thanksgiving theme with a dollop of cranberry salsa. Each burrito is a generous eight ounces and priced at $4.79.
Turkey chili
Turkey doesn't always have to be Thanksgiving-y, either. In Trader Joe's Turkey Chili with Beans, you get a pretty classic-style canned chili, albeit one made with leaner meat than the more typical beef. Thanks to the beans, each one-cup serving of chili has 15 grams of fiber, which is slightly over half (54%) of your daily need. A 15-ounce can, which contains about two cups, is priced at $2.69.
Vegetarian chili
If you're not a meat-eater, Trader Joe's Organic Vegetarian Chili is still a pretty solid choice for increasing your fiber intake. The beans and textured pea protein combine to provide 10 grams (36%) of protein per one-cup serving. Each 15-ounce can is priced at $2.49 and should contain about two servings.
Overnight oats
Overnight oats may be a fiber-rich breakfast option for patient people, but Trader Joe's Overnight Oats are actually ready to eat right out of the cup. They've been marinating in almond milk for a lot longer than overnight, so they're already nice and soft. These oats are available in three flavors: apple, peanut butter, and vanilla. They're priced at $1.99 per 5.5-ounce cup, and each cup provides between five and six grams of fiber, which comes out to anywhere between 18 and 21% of the recommended daily amount.
Fresh granola flavor
Plain old granola, while high in fiber, isn't always the most exciting breakfast option. Trader Joe's, however, has elevated its granola game with a flavor you won't find in just any supermarket: cherry pistachio pecan. This palate pleaser is priced at $4.99 per 12-ounce package, and each ⅔-cup serving supplies five grams of fiber (18% of the DV).
Granola without the grain
Whole grains may be a good source of fiber, but so is Trader Joe's Grainless Granola. This cereal is made with a combination of almonds, dried coconut, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds and packs 7 grams of fiber per ¾-cup serving. As per the label, this is 25% of your daily requirement. A 10-ounce package contains just over four servings and costs $4.99.
Freeze-dried fruits
Freeze-dried fruits have been emerging as a popular alternative to dried fruits, so, of course, Trader Joe's carries a selection. Among these, the product with the most fiber is Trader Joe's Organic Freeze-Dried Berry Medley, which combines blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries. A 1.2-ounce bag costs $3.99, but it makes a great low-calorie snack (just 120 calories) and also provides almost a third of your daily fiber (nine grams, or 32%).
Energy bars
These convenient-to-carry snack bars will not only energize you but also provide 18% of your day's fiber (five grams). Trader Joe's Energy Bars weigh 2.4 ounces and cost $1.19 each. They are also available in two tasty flavors: peanut butter and chocolate chip.
Prebiotic soda
A soda that helps increase your fiber intake? We're not sure how it's done, but somehow the strawberry puree, apple juice extract, and agave used to flavor Trader Joe's Strawberry Vanilla Prebiotic Soda manage, through some mystical alchemy, to provide five grams of fiber (about 18% of your daily needs). Each 12-ounce can, priced at $1.99, also has only 30 calories, thanks to monk fruit and stevia as sweeteners.