The Poppi Soda Controversy Is Bubbling Over. Here's All The Tea

Poppi has come under fire recently after a huge day for them on February 9 with its 2nd annual appearance in a Super Bowl advertisement. While the advertisement itself didn't go over quite as well as others — such as Stella Artois' fun commercial featuring David Beckham and his "twin" Matt Damon — it was actually a different marketing tactic that caused problems for the prebiotic soda brand. Poppi sent several influencers Poppi-branded touchscreen vending machines alongside several packages of Poppi cans to fill them with.

These extravagant vending machines were then highlighted on the influencers' social media pages, most notably on TikTok. In the end, the marketing move backfired, with many users on TikTok feeling that sending the vending machines to individual influencers — instead of to hospitals, teachers lounges, or other common areas — was excessive, out of touch, and generally quite lame. This pushback was then furthered when one of Poppi's most notable competitors in the prebiotic soda game, Olipop (which you likely know as the only soda that can currently be found at Starbucks), commented on a TikTok post claiming that the vending machines cost $25,000; cultivating even more negative feelings on the internet towards the brand.