Why Trader Joe's Shoppers Say You Should Pace Yourself With This Snack

In a world currently fixated on protein, Trader Joe's is packing the fiber in the unlikeliest places. If the new Gummy Worms Sweet & Sour Fruity Flavored Candies make their way into your shopping cart any time soon, an employee might ask if you've read the ingredients as you're checking out. Sorry, but the Trader Joe's employee isn't flirting with you, but trying to nonchalantly beg you to heed their warning before snacking on these worms so casually and naively. Just one serving of these whimsically packaged gummy worms, or eight whole worms, contains a whopping 50% of your recommended daily fiber intake.

Those who haven't yet tried these system-cleansing treats disguised as innocent candy should be thankful, as others have already learned the hard way. Customers are warning fellow shoppers of the gummy worms on a Reddit thread, where one user wrote, " ... This combo (sour + zero sugar + fiber) WILL have you on your toilet if you go too ham. PACE YOURSELF." Over on Instagram, user heycharliehigh turned their unfortunate experience into a jingle the rest of us can't get out of our heads.

Half of the recommended daily fiber intake in one serving is both frightening and impressive (and for some, very much needed). Still, fiber isn't the only ingredient in these candies that will have you planning out when to eat them based on toilet proximity.