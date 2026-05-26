Why Trader Joe's Shoppers Say You Should Pace Yourself With This Snack
In a world currently fixated on protein, Trader Joe's is packing the fiber in the unlikeliest places. If the new Gummy Worms Sweet & Sour Fruity Flavored Candies make their way into your shopping cart any time soon, an employee might ask if you've read the ingredients as you're checking out. Sorry, but the Trader Joe's employee isn't flirting with you, but trying to nonchalantly beg you to heed their warning before snacking on these worms so casually and naively. Just one serving of these whimsically packaged gummy worms, or eight whole worms, contains a whopping 50% of your recommended daily fiber intake.
Those who haven't yet tried these system-cleansing treats disguised as innocent candy should be thankful, as others have already learned the hard way. Customers are warning fellow shoppers of the gummy worms on a Reddit thread, where one user wrote, " ... This combo (sour + zero sugar + fiber) WILL have you on your toilet if you go too ham. PACE YOURSELF." Over on Instagram, user heycharliehigh turned their unfortunate experience into a jingle the rest of us can't get out of our heads.
Half of the recommended daily fiber intake in one serving is both frightening and impressive (and for some, very much needed). Still, fiber isn't the only ingredient in these candies that will have you planning out when to eat them based on toilet proximity.
Plan ahead if you want to eat these gummy worms
The Gummy Worms Sweet & Sour Fruity Flavored Candies might not be the best new find at Trader Joe's for making your summer better. In fact, it could do the opposite if you don't know what you're getting into. An ingredient contributing to the fiber in the gummy worms is pectin. Pectin is frequently used in food products as a thickening agent and is common in jams, jellies, and drinkable yogurt. It's also used as a fiber supplement to relieve constipation.
Another ingredient in the candy is allulose. Allulose is used as a sweetener in low or no-sugar food products and is often associated with bloating, gas, and diarrhea. Don't let the possibility of a toilet emergency stop you from enjoying a zero-sugar treat if you want it, though. Just remember that if you don't get adequate fiber normally, it's important to introduce it slowly to reduce the likelihood of upset stomach. This means you should refrain from eating the entire bag during a movie night to avoid missing the best scene. It's also a good idea to pair this snack with water, as too much fiber without enough water can lead to constipation, which is a different but equally unfortunate problem.