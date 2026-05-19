14 New Finds Trader Joe's Perfect For Making Your Summer Cookouts 10x Better

Trader Joe's May Fearless Flyer is out, and the new products have, of course, a summery theme. Flavors are lighter and fresher, and many of the items can make for a nearly effortless al fresco meal. Of course, there does seem to be another element at play — all of the new meat products, as well as new snacks, salads, drinks, and desserts, seem to spell backyard barbecue, and we're all here for it.

Some of these new finds are actually old favorites — barbecue staples that are either appearing in an updated form or are something not previously carried by the grocery chain. (Trader Joe's is smaller than the average grocer, so it can't stock everything – prior to this past February, it didn't even sell its No. 1 requested meat cut, boneless chuck roast.) However, other suggest a new twist: a globally inspired meal with Latin-flavored entrees, an Asian-style salad, and all-American desserts. Of course, Trader Joe's wouldn't be Trader Joe's if it didn't include a few mom-approved healthy(ish) snacks that won't get the kids too wired on artificial ingredients. New offerings even include a few sodas with nutritional benefits, as well as a super-summery beer that can complement anything on the menu.