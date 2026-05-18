Sorry, But Trader Joe's Employees Aren't Flirting With You

If you've ever been to Trader Joe's, you know that their employees are a chatty bunch. As they scan your cart full of reasonably priced goodies, they may remark upon how Trader Joe's frozen lasagna tastes like it's from a restaurant, or ask if you've tried the beloved Irish Garlic Butter potato chips. Some may find this level of familiarity off-putting, while others may even mistake it for flirting in an attempt to get you to spend more. But not to worry (or sorry to disappoint) — Trader Joe's employees absolutely, categorically are not trained to flirt with you.

The notion that Trader Joe's employees might flirt with customers is one of those ideas that sounds like it makes sense until you think about it for five minutes, like when people claim that "news" is an acronym derived from the cardinal directions. For one thing, it would be enormously unethical to make Trader Joe's employees, many of whom are presumably in relationships already, get a little frisky with the guests. For another thing, it wouldn't do very much to boost sales: If you're talking to a Trader Joe's employee, you're probably already checking out, aren't you? Unless their flirtation is unusually Scandinavian Swimmer-centric, it's unlikely to activate the consumerist part of your brain and make you go back to shopping.