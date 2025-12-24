The Store-Bought Frozen Lasagna That Tastes Like It's From A Restaurant

Now, there's nothing stopping you from taking a fork to this pan of lasagna and calling it a good Monday. But there are also numerous items at Trader Joe's that you can use to create an impressive spread, whether that's so you can stretch this lasagna to feed a few more mouths or even to put together a low-lift dinner party.

All that cheesy, meaty goodness is perfectly balanced by a crisp, crunchy salad. Trader Joe's salad kits are perfect for the occasion, especially the Pizza Ranch, Lemony Arugula Basil, or Organic Caesar salad kits. You can also top any mix of lettuces, greens, or fresh vegetables with TJ's Green Goddess Salad Dressing for a fresh and herby side dish.

You can't have a pasta dinner without garlic bread. The Bake At Home Organic Garlic Bread features a punchy parmesan-garlic spread and has a crispy, chewy texture that's perfect for scooping up extra meat sauce and cheese. Speaking of cheese, splurge on a wedge of authentic, fancy Parmigiano Reggiano that has been aged for 40 months to finish off your lasagna. For something more budget-friendly but still very delicious, go for a tub of shaved parmesan, romano, and asiago — or Trader Joe's special grated parmesan with truffle.

To drink alongside a lasagna supper, nothing beats a glass of Italian red wine. Pick up a bottle of Casone Toscana Rosso Governo All'Uso Toscano, a red blend featuring sangiovese, cabernet sauvignon, and ciliegiolo grapes. The Langhe nebbiolo from producer Rosa dell Olmo is another good choice.