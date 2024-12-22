Coconut Flakes Vs Shreds: Which One Is Better For Your Dish?

Coconut is a beloved ingredient in many recipes, adding a touch of tropical sweetness and texture to both sweet and savory dishes alike (Thais know this better than most). And if that isn't reason enough to love coconuts, they also contain valuable nutrients like protein, fiber, iron, and magnesium. Whether using canned coconut milk in creamy sauces or tossing some coconut shavings in a smoothie or açaí bowl, coconuts offer countless uses for all types of recipes.

Coconuts are classified as a drupe, a fruit with a hard shell that encloses a seed. The drupe consists of three layers, but only the innermost layer is sold at grocery stores. That's where you'll find the edible coconut flesh which also contains the oh-so-refreshing coconut water. Coconut meat can be made into coconut oil, cream, milk, or eaten on its own, in the form of flakes or shreds.

But when you're at the store and faced with a choice between coconut flakes and coconut shreds, it's easy to wonder: What's the difference? You'd be forgiven for assuming they're interchangeable, but flakes and shreds actually have their own special characteristics that can affect the final result of your recipe.