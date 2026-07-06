6 Discontinued Starbucks Bakery Items That Deserved To Stay

Once upon a time, Starbucks had some real bangers in the bakery case. So much so, in fact, that the internet has a lot to say about it. One Reddit thread has former and current Starbucks employees (which are internally called partners) mourning the loss of fallen food items. Us long-time Starby customers are saddened just as much.

Sure, today's bakery case still offers a decent mix of regular and rotating treats, like the chocolate chip cookie, which has thankfully been a mainstay and earned the top spot in our recent Starbucks pastry ranking. But the question begs to be asked: Why did some of these baked goods have to go in the first place when they were so beloved? Apparently, the company removes bakery items for a variety of reasons, including supply chain issues, production costs, and lack of sales.

Still, we saw what happened last year when Starbucks discontinued its iconic double chocolate brownie, reportedly due to poor sales. The backlash from devastated customers was so strong the brownie eventually returned. That means there could be some hope for items on this list to be brought back from the Starbucks bakery graveyard. Until then, we'll have to settle for reminiscing about the good times we had with these baked goods.