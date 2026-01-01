11 Creative Ways To Use Store-Bought Puff Pastry

If the phrase "baked from scratch" makes you start to sweat a little, or perhaps even feel some heart palpitations, then this one's for you. Puff pastry is the unsung hero of the freezer aisle, and your salvation from the baked-from-scratch scaries. Beloved by Martha Stewart wannabes throughout every corner of the world, store-bought puff pastry is a flaky, buttery shortcut that lets anyone feel like a legit baker without spending all day wrestling dough, or pulling their hair out.

We are talking about using no rolling pins, adhering to no chilling times, and — the best part yet — no lamenting over lamination. All of us make-believe Marthas have to do is unfold, and bake. And suddenly, it's like we're looking in the mirror at she who always brings the best thing to that company picnic or family potluck. Store-bought puff pastry is basically the ultimate semi-homemade glow-up. It puffs, it crisps, it turns even the simplest ingredients into something that looks straight out of a cafe display case. This dough does the heavy lifting for you, so you can instead spend your time playing the part of the hostess with the mostest, or simply sitting back, and sipping some wine as your genius store-bought hack presents as a greatest kitchen hit.

Consider this your permission slip to (literally) stop sweating the small stuff. These creative puff pastry hacks are all about maximum payoff with minimal effort. Here's to baking smarter, not harder.