The Delicious Cheesecake Pastry That You Can Make For Under $10

You don't need to go to French pastry school to craft an upscale dessert with all the bells and whistles of a world class bakery — from the comfort of your pants-optional kitchen. Bite into a buttery, flaky pastry crust bursting with gooey, cheesy filling, all while balling on a zero-flair budget. How do you do it? A can of strawberry pie filling, cream cheese, and store-bought puff pastry for ten bucks. (Nailing the fancy plaited look with zero braiding talent? Priceless.)

Just mix your pie filling and cream cheese together in a bowl, lay your pastry out on a flat surface, slice the outer edges into one-inch-wide fringe, and layer your filling over the solid center part of your pastry. Fold in the edge strips, overlapping them slice-by-slice; Then, a final brush with an egg wash keeps things glued together for an irresistibly shiny, golden crust straight out of the oven.

An easy stunner that serves as a special treat, according to TikTok and Instagram, this braided cheesecake pastry riffs on the traditional Danish wienerbrød (Keep that one in your back pocket), that comes filled with everything from custard and jam to marzipan or brown sugared apples. While the lusciously soft cream cheese add-on is a decidedly tangy diversion from the strictly sweet OG, we definitely recommend taking a page out of the Scandi living playbook and enjoying this one as part of a divinely delicious breakfast (You'll be hashtag hygge with a hot cup of coffee).