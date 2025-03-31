Starbucks Is Discontinuing This Iconic Treat (And Fans Are Devastated)
Starbucks is no stranger to upsetting fans by discontinuing popular items, though this year continues to be especially brutal. Even after several Starbucks drinks left the menu in March 2025, the Seattle-based chain announced that the Double Chocolate Brownie's run at the chain will end in May 2025. The product's lack of popularity seems to be the rationale behind this decision, and the coffee chain intends to double down on premium food and drinks that are more widely loved.
Though the Double Chocolate Brownie is apparently among the less popular menu items at the coffee chain, the product was beloved enough for its impending farewell to spur plenty of backlash online. Fans of the product were quick to lambast the company's decision, with many stating it was yet another example of the chain not knowing what its customers want when it comes to these increasingly frequent menu reductions. One fan asked, "Why does Starbucks have to take everything good away?" while another simply stated, "This is the worst day of my life" (per Reddit).
Why Starbucks continues to shrink its menu
While the permanent return of Starbucks' fan-favorite Baked Apple Croissant may lead you to believe otherwise, the company has been making a concerted effort to shrink its menu in recent months. In fact, this menu simplification is part of a push for its 2025 fiscal year, which ends in September. This means it's quite likely that the Double Chocolate Brownie won't be the last item to be discontinued this year.
This all comes after a difficult couple of years for Starbucks, with the company beginning to suffer from financial woes in 2024 despite becoming the second-biggest restaurant on Earth early in the year. These difficulties make it unsurprising that the company decided to shake things up, though it could prove to be disastrous if the Double Chocolate Brownie's discontinuation has a lasting impact on the chain's fanbase. Nevertheless, Starbucks does offer alternatives for customers looking for a new sweet treat, like chocolate chip cookies or chocolate cake pops.