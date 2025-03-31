Starbucks Is Discontinuing This Iconic Treat (And Fans Are Devastated)

Starbucks is no stranger to upsetting fans by discontinuing popular items, though this year continues to be especially brutal. Even after several Starbucks drinks left the menu in March 2025, the Seattle-based chain announced that the Double Chocolate Brownie's run at the chain will end in May 2025. The product's lack of popularity seems to be the rationale behind this decision, and the coffee chain intends to double down on premium food and drinks that are more widely loved.

Though the Double Chocolate Brownie is apparently among the less popular menu items at the coffee chain, the product was beloved enough for its impending farewell to spur plenty of backlash online. Fans of the product were quick to lambast the company's decision, with many stating it was yet another example of the chain not knowing what its customers want when it comes to these increasingly frequent menu reductions. One fan asked, "Why does Starbucks have to take everything good away?" while another simply stated, "This is the worst day of my life" (per Reddit).