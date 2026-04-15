Little Debbie Rolls Out A New Chocolate Twist On This Popular Treat

Little Debbie has come out with a variation of its tried-and-true favorite, the Old Fashioned donut. The brand rolled out the original to great success last year, so people are bound to love its new version featuring a chocolate twist. The snacks, which are hitting shelves now, come in both convenient 3-ounce single-serve packages as well as family-sized cartons of six. You'll be able to snag the chocolate Old Fashioned donuts at many major grocery stores, convenience stores, and big retailers nationwide.

"The introduction of the original Old Fashioned Donut last summer proved that fans have a deep hunger for bakery-style classics," the company stated in a press release, noting that the original was "consistently selling out." The chocolate flavor is the brand "doubling down on what works," according to Scott Brownlow, brand manager at Little Debbie.

The chocolate donut is exactly what you'd imagine, and the craggly, thick cake donut with sweet icing should fit right in with Little Debbie's other classics, like Nutty Buddy bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies (the first of the brand's snack cakes), and Cosmic Brownies. Little Debbie's snack lineup usually has an Americana vibe (think old-school desserts like banana pudding or Boston cream pies), so these new Old Fashioned donuts will probably feel like they've been part of the snack family this whole time.