Little Debbie Rolls Out A New Chocolate Twist On This Popular Treat
Little Debbie has come out with a variation of its tried-and-true favorite, the Old Fashioned donut. The brand rolled out the original to great success last year, so people are bound to love its new version featuring a chocolate twist. The snacks, which are hitting shelves now, come in both convenient 3-ounce single-serve packages as well as family-sized cartons of six. You'll be able to snag the chocolate Old Fashioned donuts at many major grocery stores, convenience stores, and big retailers nationwide.
"The introduction of the original Old Fashioned Donut last summer proved that fans have a deep hunger for bakery-style classics," the company stated in a press release, noting that the original was "consistently selling out." The chocolate flavor is the brand "doubling down on what works," according to Scott Brownlow, brand manager at Little Debbie.
The chocolate donut is exactly what you'd imagine, and the craggly, thick cake donut with sweet icing should fit right in with Little Debbie's other classics, like Nutty Buddy bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies (the first of the brand's snack cakes), and Cosmic Brownies. Little Debbie's snack lineup usually has an Americana vibe (think old-school desserts like banana pudding or Boston cream pies), so these new Old Fashioned donuts will probably feel like they've been part of the snack family this whole time.
Little Debbie sells other types of donuts as well
Little Debbie isn't just dabbling in Old Fashioned donuts, however — the brand already has some other types under its belt. It sells Apple Cinnamon Donut Sticks, various ring-shaped cake donuts, like classic chocolate frosted, powdered, and even Zebra Stripe with white icing and fudge stripes. The one thing they all have in common is that they're all of the cake variety, so these are not as fluffy as, say, a yeasted glazed donut along the lines of Krispy Kreme (which, surprisingly, originally contained a vegetable).
Even though the Chocolate Old Fashioned Donut might look like it's been part of the Little Debbie lineup since the beginning of time, it hasn't. (Just look at the "new!" text on the packaging). But I'm sure it'll feel right at home with Little Debbie's other pastry-like novelties, something you can munch on for breakfast, while on the go, or as a coffee break snack.